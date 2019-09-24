Wayne State volleyball wins home opener

WAYNE – The Wayne State College volleyball team opened the doors to the newly remodeled Rice Auditorium and did the old structure justice by winning their home opener over Northern State Conference rival Augustana, 25-22, 22-25, 25-12 and 25-16.
The Wildcats got busy in the third set after squeaking by in the opening set and dropping the second second set.
“I think we may have been a little tight at the beginning of the match,” WSC coach Scott Kneifl said. “We settled in and took care of our business after we dropped that second set.”
Wayne State, rated No. 17 in the latest NCAA Division II AVCA National poll improved to 9-1 on the season.
“We kind of got whooped on Saturday in the conference,” Kneifl said. “So we had to make some adjustments and re-think some things tonight – I’m really happy with the way we righted the ship and got back to ourselves.”
In the third set, when Wayne State took over the match, the Wildcats went up by a touchdown in a volleyball set, 14-7 after a kill by Katie Stephens.
Another Stephens winner made it 15-7 and Wayne State was on its way.
Later in the set, Wayne State reeled off four straight points to put the set out of reach, 21-11.
Maddie Knobbe started the run with a kill, Kelsie Cada added a pair of winners, and the set was settled.
Wayne State scored the last four points in the set to go up 2-1 in the match.
“It was great to play in front of our home crowd and it was great to gather ourselves and play pretty well here tonight,” Kneifl said.
Augustana put up some mild resistance in the fourth set, but the Wildcats took off to close the set and match after leading 8-6.
With the score 9-7, Wayne State scored the next five points to go up 14-7.
Rachel Walker slammed a kill to make it 22-14, Stephens hit a winner to make it 23-14 then Tarrin Beller found the other side of the court to get Wayne State to match-point.
After an attack error by the Wildcats, Stephens finished the match with her 14th kill of the evening.
Kelsie Cada added 13 and Jaci Brahmer slammed down a dozen.
Wayne State setter Rachel Walker tipped up 50 set assists and hit a robust .600 at the net while contributing six winners.
“Now that we’re in the conference we know we will have our ups and downs,” Kneifl said. “This is a tough, tough league, but we’ll just try to keep getting better and moving forward.”
Wayne State defeats Augustana University 25-22, 22-25, 25-12, 25-16.
AUGUSTANA UNIVERSITY (8-2): Erika Bute 1s, 3a, 28d; Sophia Terwilleger 1a, 11d; Maddy Guetter 9k, 1b, 5d; Izzy Sommers 5k, 1b, 5d; Avery Thorson 6k, 35a, 10d; Kelsey Ruff 1d; Abby Benson 4k, 3b; Grace Haberland 12k, 1s, 3a, 13d; Payton Rosendahl 8k, 8d.
WAYNE STATE COLLEGE (9-1): Haley Kauth 2a, 24d; Tarrin Beller 9k, 3d, 4b; Jaci Brahmer 12k, 1a, 2b; Carter Hope 1k, 2a, 24d; Alexander Morgan 5d; Kelsie Cada 13k, 1a, 1a,2b, 16d; Maddie Knobbe 7k, 1d, 3b; Rachel Walker 6k, 15d; Katie Stephens 14k, 3d; Maddie Duffy 1a, 7d.