WAYNE - Wayne State College improved to 23-0 on the season with its second sweep of the weekend, this one over win-less Minot State University 25-13, 25-13 and 25-11 here at Rice Auditorium on Parent's Day.
The Wildcats got off to a bit of a slow start, but quickly rallied to take control of the opening set.
The Beavers went up 2-0 then 3-1 before Wayne State responded with a kill from Kelsie Cada, followed by a Maggie Brahmer kill to even the score at 3-3.
Back-to-back Minot State errors gave the Wildcats their first lead of the day and extended it to 5-3 before a couple of kills by the Beavers evened the set again at 5-5.
WSC took the lead for good in the opener on a Minot State Service error then increased the advantage on another Brahmer winner and a Cada ace serve.
"This group stays very focused and is on a mission," Wildcat coach Scott Kneifl said. "They have put in the work, they all stayed around over the summer and worked out together and came together."
Kneifl pointed to the disappointment of being left out of the NCAA Regional tournament last season as a reason for that renewed focus and the reason they are so consistent this season.
"It is definitely in the back of our mind," he said. "We don't want to leave anything to chance and in this conference you need to show up every single match."
Which his team has done 23 consecutive times thus far this season.
A Brahmer block, one of her four in the match to go along with nine kills, put her team up 18-10 and one of her winners made it 20-11.
The Wildcats were well on their way to the 25-13 win the set to take a 1-0 lead in the match.
Set two saw Wayne State run out to a 6-1 lead after another Cada kill and 10-2 on a Rachel Walker ace serve.
Another Brahmer block and another Walker ace made it 14-2 and the Wildcats never looked back in another 25-133 set-win and held a 2-0 advantage in the match heading into the intermission.
Taya Beller led the attack on the day with 13 winners while Walker tipped up 29 set assists.
Two seniors were honored before the match.
Jessie Brandl, a senior libero from Stanton and Elly Larson an outside hitter from Wahoo are in their last seasons for the Wildcats.
Brandl paced the defense on the afternoon with 11 digs and also had an ace serve.
"I don't really feel any anxiety about my career winding down," Brandl said "I'm just very excited to be in the middle of the conference season and playing every match with my teammates - it's why I came here (to Wayne State), to compete at a very high level with some really good friends - it's truly a family."
Set three was more of the same and the Wildcats finished the match with the 25-11 final set.
"We need to keep improving as we head down the stretch," Kneifl said. "I believe this group will do just that."
Wayne State will return to Rice Auditorium Thursday, Oct. 20 against conference rival the University of Sioux Falls for a 6 p.m. match.
Southwest Minnesota will be in town Oct. 22 for a 2 p.m. match.
MINOT STATE UNIVERSITY (0-20): 6s, 1a, 8d; Kendal Braun 10d; Alexandra Koontz 7k, 4d; Hailey Wathen 5k, 2s, 1b, 4d; Jenna Pahlen 5k, 1a, 1b, 2d; Emily Kotelnikoff 1k, 1b; Lucia Mercolini 12s, 10d; Kylie Koontz 1k, 1s, 1d; Taylor Wyatt 4k, 1b; Emily Scott 3d.
WAYNE STATE COLLEGE (23-0): Haven Heinz 1a, 3d; Taylor Bunjer 3k, 1b; Isabelle Vacek 1k; Jordan McCormick 6k, 1a, 7d; Jessie Brandl `1s, 1a, 11d; Brooke Peltz 1a, 1d; Ally Beresford 3s, 1d; Kelsie Cada 7k, 2s, 1a, 2b, 8d; Taya Beller 13k, 2b; Rachel Walker 1, 29s, 2a, 2b, 4d; Elly Larson 1d; Maggie Brahmer 9k, 4b, 2d.