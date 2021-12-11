WAYNE — The Wayne State College men's and women's basketball teams opened a weekend at home with a clean sweep over Concordia-St. Paul here Friday evening.
The Wildcat women won a tightly contested game 75-70 while the men blew away the Golden Bears 60-41 in Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference action.
The Wayne State women outlasted Concordia-St. Paul to improve to 6-2 on the young season and began a tough weekend on the right side of the ledger.
"We're starting to get players to step up, and we are starting to understand the roles on the team," WSC women's coach Brent Pollari said. "We have been scrappy and resilient all season, and we did that here again tonight."
After trailing 54-51 heading into the final 10 minutes, the Wildcats opened the fourth quarter with a couple of free throws by Kassidy Pingel to get within one.
They would get down by as many as eight later in the frame before starting to nibble at the Golden Bear lead.
Kylie Hammer took the first bite with a traditional 3-point play with 6:58 left in the game to make it 61-56 before Lauren Zacharias made a shot in the paint to make it 62-58.
"Lauren has really stepped up her play. She's getting more and more confident every time she steps on the floor," Pollari said. "And Kylie has been solid all season."
Abby Kopecky started a 7-0 run with 4:02 remaining for the Wildcats, which ended with a Pingel jumper in the paint to put Wayne State up.
A pair of Zacharias charity tosses with with 2:58 on the clock made it 66-65, but Concordia-St. Paul answered with a long ball on its next possession to regain the lead 68-66.
"They are a very good team, but we knew we needed to take this game at home," Pollari said. "We are a pretty young team, but we are getting better and better each game."
A Zacharias 3-pointer with 1:29 left gave the Wildcats the lead for good at 70-69 and then she padded the lead with a couple of free throws with 29 seconds left.
Pingel hit a pair just six seconds later to make it 74-69, and Zacharias — who scored a game-high 22 points — sealed the 75-70 victory with two more gifters with 12 ticks on the clock. Pingel added 18 points, and Hammer had 16 of her own.
On the men's side, Wayne State opened up in a sluggish first half to take a lead almost in the middle of the frame.
The Wildcats trailed by five with 15:35 left in the first before an 8-3 run tied the score 11-11.
A 12-0 run later in the half made it 23-11 and ended with a Jordan Janssen slam.
"We finally got ourselves together in the first half," Wildcat coach Jeff Kaminsky said. "This was a very good team, and it was important we took care of our business early and shut them down."
Wayne State ended the half up 39-18 and throttled down in the second half, coasting to the 60-41 final score. Alec Millender and Justin Eagins both scored 14 points, followed by Janssen with 13.
"We wanted to continue to play hard and execute in the second half," Kaminsky said. "We just wanted to slow the game down. We have another great team in here tomorrow."
Wayne State will host Minnesota State on Saturday back here at Rice Auditorium with the men's game set for 3:30 p.m. and the women tipping off at 5:30 p.m. in NSIC South Division action.
Women’s game
CSP 16 20 18 16 — 70
WSC 15 19 17 24 — 75
CONCORDIA-ST. PAUL (6-2, 2-2): Sydney Zgutowicz 3 3-6 9; Lindsey Becher 4 4-5 12; Meghan DuBois 3 5-6 11; Jadyn Hanson 7 2-3 19; Riley Wheatcraft 4 0-0 11; Sydney Schultz 2 2-4 7; Alyssa Daugherty 0 1-2 1.
WAYNE STATE COLLEGE (6-2. 3-1): Kassidy Pingel 5 7-7 18; Maya Fitzpatrick 1 2-2 4; Logan Hughes 2 2-2 7; Kylie Hammer 5 6-6 16; Lauren Zacharias 6 7-11 22; Abby Kopecky 1 0-0 3; Tate Norblade 1 0-0 2; Delaney Clark 1 0-0 3.
Men’s game
CSP 18 23 — 41
WSC 39 21 — 60
CONCORDIA-ST. PAUL (1-9. 0-4): Elijah Ormiston 9 5-5 24; Marcus Skeete 0 0-1 0; Reid Patterson 2 0-0 4; Jacob Everson 0 1-2 1; Ian Sluice 1 0-0 3; George Scharlau 1 0-0 3; John Sunday 2 0-2 4; Jax Madson 0 2-2 2.
WAYNE STATE COLLEGE (6-4, 3-1): Ben Dentlinger 2 0-0 4; Jordan Janssen 6 1-2 13; Alec Millender 5 2-2 14; Jay Saunders 2 0-0 5; Justin Eagins 6 2-2 14; Cody McCullough 2 0-0 4; Zach LaFave 1 0-2 2; Sean Stokes 2 0-0 4.