Wayne State rolls on; NSIC dominates day one

WAYNE — Wayne State swept Harding in the opening round of the NCAA Division II Central Region Volleyball Tournament here Friday evening at Rice Auditorium before the third largest crowd in program history.
The Wildcats defeated the Bison 25-15, 25-22 and 25-12 to advance to Saturday's semifinals with three other Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference members in front of 1,388 fans.
"The crowd was great," Wayne State coach Scott Kneifl said. "It makes our whole season that important to get to host this tournament and have our fans come out and support us."
"It was an atmosphere we had never played in," said Harding coach Meredith Fear. "Their fans were great, and hopefully we can learn from this experience and build for the future."
Harding, from Searcy, Arkansas, came into the match with a 30-1 record and as the winner of the Great American Conference regular-season and conference tournament titles, and exited with a 30-2 record and some experience to move its program from here forward.
"I came all the way from Peru and ended up in Nebraska this year," said Harding player, Grecia Soriano. "The culture here is much like Arkansas and much like home — the people are very nice. I think we will learn from this, and it will just make us better."
The Bison stayed with the Wildcats in the opening set, holding a 7-5 lead until Taya Beller got in the game in the front row and paced Wayne State to a 9-0 run to take control of the first race to 25.
Beller, the former Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family star, hit a monster winner right down the middle of the Harding defense to make it 7-6.
Havyn Heinz served an ace, then a slide-step kill by Beller evened the set at 7-7.
The Wildcats grabbed their first lead of the match with another Heinz ace before a back-row winner from Kelsie Cada made it 10-7 in favor of the Wildcats.
"Rachel (Walker) sets a good ball no matter where you are on the court," Cada said. "We trust her to set it where we are and we just have to hit it. The crowd here tonight was amazing — it was great to play in front of our friends and family."
Another monster slam from Beller and a second back-row winner from Cada made it 12-7 for Wayne State.
A hitting error by the Bison and a kill from Beller off of a Harding touch finished the 9-0 run and left the Wildcats in front 14-7.
Harding got back to within 16-12 later in the set after a block at the net and then to 16-13 after an ace serve from Libby Hinton, but Maggie Brahmer hit the front row and hit a directional kill, had a block and added in a baseline winner from Taylor Bunjer and the Wildcats were back in control, 20-14.
A Cada ace made it 21-14 and WSC was on its way to the first-set win.
"I thought we served very aggressively the entire match," Kneifl said. "We kept them out of system all night, and most of that came from our serves."
A winner by Jordan McCormick for the Wildcats followed by an ace from Jessie Brandl and an ace block by Brahmer closed out set one by the 25-15 final score.
The Bison fought back in set two and held the lead again at 11-6 before Wayne State battled back.
Back-to-back winners by Cada, one on an over-pass and one along the baseline, made it 11-9 in favor of Harding and then Kneifl called for a review on a Harding slam on the baseline called in by the officials.
The ball was eventually ruled out and the Wildcats got the point to make it 11-10 and after a tip-kill from Brahmer, a Brahmer kill out of bounds off the Bison block and a third Brahmer winner off of an over-pass, the Wildcats led 16-15, forcing Fear to call a timeout.
Wayne State went up 23-19 later in the set and went up 24-20 after a kill from Brahmer off the touch by Harding.
Kneifl challenged another point as a ball was called down by the officials on a "pancake" dig by Brandl. Wayne State lost that challenge but scored the next point on a Harding attack error to seal the second set.
Set three was more of the same as Wayne State broke an 8-8 tie with a Cada winner and never looked back on the way to the 25-12 set win and the 3-0 sweep in the match.
The other three matches also went to NSIC teams as Minnesota-Duluth beat Washburn, Concordia St. Paul had a five-set win over the University of Nebraska at Kearney and St. Cloud State dispatched Northwest Missouri State.
"The conference speaks for itself," Kneifl said. "To have all four teams in the semifinals of this region does not surprise me — when you get to this stage of the season, you need to be at your best or you are done — four really good teams got beat today and four really good teams are moving on."
Minnesota-Duluth will take on Concordia-St. Paul at 5 p.m. while the Wildcats will take on St. Cloud State in the 7:30 matchup.
The semifinal winners will play Sunday at 4 p.m. here at Rice Auditorium.
Wayne State 25 25 25
Harding 15 22 12
HARDING (30-2): Ally Stoner 7k, 1d, 2b; Cam Hinton 15d; Sarah Morehead 1k, 23s, 11d; Libby Hinton 3k, 5d, 1b; Grecia Soriano 4a, 10d; Kelli McKinnon 4k, 1s, 1a, 2b; Logan Smith 4k, 1s, 1a, 14d, 2b; Skyler McKinnon 10k, 4d; Emma Winiger 4s. 13d; Kinley Schnell 1s, 1d; Jacey Lambert 1k, 1d, 1b.
WAYNE STATE (30-2): Havyn Heinz 2a. 10d; Taylor Bunjer 2k, 1d, 2b; Jordan McCormick 3k, 1s, 13d, 2b; Jessie Brandl 3s, 1a, 17d; Brooke Peltz 4d; Kelsie Cada 11k, 3a, 11d; Taya Beller 7k, 2b; Rachel Walker 4k, 30s, 1a, 14d; Maggie Brahmer 12k, 4b.