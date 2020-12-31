WAYNE — After sitting in the background for the 2020-21 basketball season, Wayne State will begin play this weekend.
The Wildcat men and women open the 2020-21 campaign with trepidation and hope — hope for success and trepidation as to the completion of the season they are beginning.
"We felt very good coming into the season but realize the possibilities out there," Wayne State men's coach Jeff Kaminsky said. "We just need to focus on today and where we are headed tomorrow — that's as simple as it is."
The Wayne State women’s team is taking a similar approach.
"We have taken the mantra to just live in the moment," Wayne State women's coach Brent Pollari said. 'We feel like we ‘get to’play, not that we are playing."
Pollari has all the reason to be excited for the upcoming season, with the return of Erin Norling, the Northern States South Division player of the year.
Norling returns for her senior season after averaging 19.9 points per game last year, which was the second highest total in the league.
Pollari and the Wildcats look to improve on a 16-13 record last season and an 11-11 mark in the NSIC.
"We have a lot of talent returning and a lot of experience returning," Pollari said. "We're looking at just 'getting' to play and getting better each practice and enjoy each time we get together as it could literally be the last."
Joining Norling are returning starters Halley Busse and Brittany Bogartz.
Busse ran the point for Pollari last season and averaged 14 points per contest to go along with nearly four assists per game. Bogartz controlled the paint last season for the Wildcats and averaged 11.9 points per game and almost seven rebounds.
Pollari also mentioned Wayne junior Kylie Hammer and sophomore Josey Ryan as catalysts for this year's team.
The Wildcats will open the season Saturday, Jan. 2, in Aberdeen, South Dakota, to take on the Northern State University Wolves at 4 p.m. Saturday and again on Sunday, also at 4 p.m.
“We look forward to finally getting on the court," Pollari said. "It's been hard sitting on the sideline when a lot of schools have been playing for the past month or more.”
The Wildcat men return arguably what could be Kaminsky's most talented team since his arrival on campus five seasons ago.
"I like what we have coming back," Kaminsky said. "We've got some guys who can play and compete in this conference."
The Wildcats will look to junior forward Jordan Janssen for leadership this season.
Janssen averaged 16.9 points per game last season along with just over 10 rebounds per contest to average a double-double. He achieved that mark 17 times last year.
Henry Penner also returns and looks to be one of the main cogs in this year's lineup.
"We are really ready to get out and play someone else," Kaminsky said. "We feel like we have the capability to be really good. We'll see how that plays out, but the talent is there."
The Wildcats also welcome what Kaminsky tabbed "a talented group of freshmen."
Alec Millender, Sean Stokes, Karter Lein, Jay Saunders and Shea Sweetland could find the court for Wayne this season.
The Wildcats open the season at home with a doubleheader Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 2- 3, at Rice Auditorium.
They will find out how they stack up with the conference right out of the gate as they welcome a top 10 opponent in Northern State University Wolves to town both days.
The Wolves are sixth in the latest national rankings.
"It will be a tough test for us," Kaminsky said. "All of the games in the conference will be tough, but we are ready to get out there and see what we have."