WAYNE — After dropping a few spots in the NCAA Division II polls this past week, the Wayne State College volleyball team came back home to take a four-set match from Augustana 25-16, 25-18, 20-25 and 25-17 in the friendly confines of Rice Auditorium.
Take away the third set and the Wildcats dominated the match by 24 points in the other three sets.
"I really felt like we played pretty well here tonight," Wayne State coach Scott Kneifl said. "This was a very good team, and we shut them down to get another tough win."
After the Vikings forced set four, Wayne State took command in the final set from the beginning.
The Wildcats bolted to a 7-2 lead before Augustana tried to climb back into the match.
"We knew they were a great team," WSC setter Rachel Walker said. "We just wanted to keep pushing after they had won that third set."
Walker finished with a match-high 48 assists and just missed a double-double with nine digs.
"We did a great job passing tonight," Walker said. "When my teammates pass the ball as great as they did tonight, it's easy to set it and get to the right hitter."
The set went to 9-7 before a couple of kills by Kelsie Cada on a Viking overpass and Taya Beller on a tip kill made it 11-7 and forced Augustana to call a timeout.
Cada made a block out of the timeout and a Viking hitting error made it 13-7 as the Wildcats were on their way to closing out the set and the match for their 18th win of the season.
"We played very clean here tonight," Kneifl said. "It didn't seem like we made a lot of mistakes. We made some runs to separate ourselves and then finished the sets."
After a pair of Viking spikes, Wayne State would go on another mini run of 4-0 to widen the advantage to 17-9.
Beller won a joust at the net, Cada hit back-to-back winners and Beller had a block.
"We gave a good effort all night long. We stayed consistent," Kneifl said. "We still have a lot to do to get where we want to go, but I like where we're at right now."
Maggie Brahmer closed out the set and the match with three slams down the stretch to seal the victory.
The Wildcats will hit the road Saturday when they travel to Marshall, Minnesota, for a date with Southwest Minnesota State University for a 1 p.m. match.
WAYNE STATE defeats AUGUSTANA 25-16, 25-18, 20-25, 25-17.
AUGUSTANA (13-9, 8-6): Payton Rosendahl 11k, 5d, 1b; Erika Bute 2k, 5s, 22d; Maddy Guetter 12k, 1s, 2a, 11d, 1b; Jolie Stecher 6k, 3d, 2b; Kate Reimann 10k, 1b' Avery Thorson 1k, 40s, 1a, 12d, 1b; Kelsey Ruff 1s, 8d; Grace Haberland 1k, 1s, 7d; Callie Hohenhaus 8k, 1d, 3b.
WAYNE STATE COLLEGE (18-4. 11-3): Alaina Wolff 3s, 1a, 7d; Lauren Jacobsen 3a, 7d; Jordan McCormick 1s, 9d; Jessie Brandl 8d; Jazlin DeHaan 22k, 5d, 2b; Kelsie Cada 10k, 24d, 3b; Taya Beller 7k, 1s, 4b; Rachel Walker 48s, 2a, 9d, 2b; Elly Larson 4k, 2d, 2b; Maggie Brahmer 13k, 2d, 4b.