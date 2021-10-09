WAYNE — Wayne State continued its domination of the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference with a three-set sweep over Northern State University from Aberdeen, South Dakota, on Friday evening at Rice Auditorium here on the campus of Wayne State College.
The No. 6 nationally rated Wildcats improved to 13-2 on the season with a 25-18, 25-19 and 25-17 sweep over the Wolves, sending NSU to 10-6.
"We really played great defense in this match,” WSC coach Scott Kneifl said. "We kind of just took care of our business and came away with a big sweep of a great conference team."
Northern State is on the cusp of entering the American Volleyball Coaches Association's Top 25, while the Wildcats were sitting in a tie for No. 6.
"We really don't worry about rankings," former Pierce standout Maggie Brahmer said. "We just worry about the match before us every night and taking care of our end of the deal."
Brahmer, last week's NSIC player of the week, finished with 11 kills on the night while swinging at a .579 clip.
"We have plenty to work on, and we love playing at home," Brahmer said. "Our crowd here picks us up. We have the best fans, and they help us stay motivated and keep us going forward."
Kelsie Cada led the Wildcats with a dozen winners while Jazlin DeHaan also matched Brahmer with 11.
In the opening set, Northern State and the Wildcats were tied at 12 before Wayne State began to pull away.
DeHaan slammed a kill before a couple of attack errors by the Wolves pushed the advantage to 15-12.
"We kept the pressure on them all night," Kneifl said. "Our defense kept the ball alive until we either hit a winner or they made a mistake."
A Brahmer winner made it 20-13, and a kill by Elly Larson completed an 8-1 run for Wayne State as it took control of the set.
Kaya Beller finished the set with an emphatic slam to get to the 25-18 final score of the first set.
The Wildcats never trailed in the final two sets and came away with the sweep.
"We had a bit of a lull in the third set, but we gathered ourselves," Kneifl said. "We came on strong and closed out the match."
Brahmer likes where the team is at but knows there is plenty of work to get done for the Wildcats to accomplish the goals they set for themselves.
"We are just so happy to get on the court and play," she said. "This is a different year. It's the first year I have been here without my sister on the team. We are making our own way and getting the things we want to get done by keeping after it and working hard. We love playing together and for each other."
DeHaan and Cada closed out the second set with a kill and a service ace, respectively, while a Larson slam and Northern State attack error ended set three and the match.
The Wildcats were set to return to the court here at Rice Auditorium when they entertain Minnesota State University-Moorhead on Saturday in a 1 p.m. match.
"It will be another tough match," Kneifl said. "We'll have to get back after it – you have to in this league."
Wayne State defeats Northern State 25-18, 25-19 and 25-17
NORTHERN STATE UNIVERSITY (10-6): Havyn Heinz 4s, 10d; Taylor Buckley 8k, 1a, 9d, 1b; Peyton Ellingson 8k 3d, 3b; Olivia Rud 6k, 3b; Natalia Szybinska 5k, 1s, 2d, 1b; Lexi Boesl 1s, 6d; Laura Ochsner 8d; Sally Gaul 8k, 2d, 2b; Keri Walker 2k, 29s, 1a, 13d, 2b.
WAYNE STATE COLLEGE (13-2): Alaina Wolff 2s, 13d; Jordan McCormick 1a, 3d; Jessie Brandl 11d; Jazlin DeHaan 11k, 1d, 1b; Kelsie Cada 12k, 1a, 8d, 1b; Taya Beller 5k, 5d, 1b; Rachel Walker 44s, 9d; Elly Larson 8k, 4d, 4b; Maggie Brahmer 11k, 5b.