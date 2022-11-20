WAYNE - Wayne State had an abrupt end to what was one of the best volleyball seasons in the history of Wildcat Volleyball, dropping a NCAA Division II Central Region Tournament match here at Rice Auditorium Saturday in front of another raucous crowd to St. Cloud State University, 30-28, 25-16, 22-25 and 25-22.
When teams advance to this stage of the season, each team must be at its absolute best and get a few breaks to advance - the breaks didn't go the Wildcat direction in the match, but the quality of the opponent had more to do with that then the breaks.
The Huskies had 75 winners in a four-set match, hit at a .294-clip to turn away the No. 1-seed. Wayne State battled throughout, but sometimes it just doesn't work out.
"We beat a classy program, classy players and a classy coach," St. Cloud State coach, Chad Braegelmann said. "It is just what you want for a regional, this was great."
The Huskies did their thing early and were points away from taking care of their own business.
"We fell short tonight," WSC coach, Scott Kneifl said. "But we knew this entire experience would be this way - play your best and be your best - you need to be your best or you're done - today we played a great opponent and got beat-not one thing wrong with that."
Even the opening set of the best-of-five match went down to the wire and into extra-points as the Huskies won set one, 30-28.
"You always want to play with an advantage," Braegelmann said. "To win that first set was very, very important - you don't want to play from behind with a team like Wayne State."
After a grand total of six set points, St. Cloud State finally grabbed an advantage and held on for the win in the opener.
"It was certainly an advantage for them, but that's what great teams do," Kneifl said. "They're playing on the road against a very good team, you just win what you can and move on to the next set."
Well, the Huskies did just that.
The opener went the six set-points, three for the Wildcats, three for St. Cloud State.
The Huskies went up 24-22 after a kill from Rachel Linsey that went off of the Wildcat block and down for the first set point.
Maggie Brahmer fired a winner from the middle for Wayne State and it was 24-23.
"Their middle is very, very good," Braegelmann said. "We just wanted to stay with them early and try to hang on for the win."
A Taylor Bunjer block evened the set at 24-24 before the Wildcats seemed to take control with another Brahmer winner off a block out of bounds.
The Huskies evened it up at 25-25 with a kill from Sam Zimmerman then a Kelsie Cade slam earned the Wildcats another set-point at 26-25 with a back-row winner.
St. Cloud made it 26-26 with another kill, but Wayne grabbed the lead back with a Taya Beller directional push at the net.
Beller seemed to end the set with another winner but a challenged call from St. Cloud State reversed the point and the set was tied again, 27-27 as the Beller push shot was determined out on the base line.
Beller earned another kill to make it 28-28 off the SCS block, but a Wayne State service error and a St. Cloud block ended the opening set by the 30-28 final.
St. Cloud won the second set to take a 2-0 lead, 25-22, before the Wildcats showed the heart of a champion and took set three.
"We competed all night in the match," Kneifl said. "You earned every point here and I was very proud of the way we competed-we just played a very, very good team."
The Wildcats were up 20-16 after a winner from Beller and went up again 22-17 after Brahmer and Bunjer combined for a block at the net.
The Wildcats took advantage of a rare error in the match to make it 23-18, and the third set ended with another challenged call. this one went to the the Wildcats on a touch call, and Wayne State seemed to be back in the match.
As expected, set four went down to the wire, with Wayne State coming back late to make it 20-23 then back-to-back challenges, one for the Huskies and one for the Wildcats made it 24-21 in favor of the Huskies.
After a winner from Brahmer, a slide-step kill by Phebi Rossi ended the set and the match with the fourth-set 25-22 final for the 3-1 win.
Although it was a somber atmosphere after the match, one of the Wayne State seniors, Jessie Brandl from Stanton, probably summed up the season and the future the best for Wildcat volleyball.
"I love this place and always will, best thing I've ever decided to do," she said. "I can't wait to come back next year and see these girls play again - it will be fun to watch."
"You get to this stage of the season and the difference between winning and losing is very thin," Kneifl said. "These girls ahve been the best all season and they still are with me - we're going to miss the girls we are losing, but we'll get ready to go again next year."
St. Cloud was set to take on Concordia-St. Paul in the regional finals.
ST. CLOUD STATE UNIVERSITY (28-5): Sam Zimmerman 5k, 1d, 1b; Emily Kern 2s, 2a; Rachel Linsey 22k, 1s; Keeley Kurschner 5s, 2a, 14d; Kenzie Foley 30k, 1s, 2a, 3b, 20d; Makena Hollman 5k, 1s, 1b; Phebie Rossi 12k, 1a, 7b; Emma Berran 1k, 63s, 14d, 3b.
WAYNE STATE COLLEGE (30-3): Havyn Heinz 9d; Taylor Bunjer 3k, 3d, 8b; Jordan McCormick 1k, 13d, 2b; Jessie Brandl 1k, 2s, 16d; Brooke Peltz 2d; Kelsie Cada 18k, 8d; Taya Beller 17k, 7b; Rachel Walker 49s, 1a, 9d; Maggie Brahmer 15k, 4b.