After taking a virtual tour online, Ethiopian exchange students Kidus Degefu and Saron Gebre knew they wanted to be a part of Wayne State College’s Center for Applied Technology.
The center, which opened almost a year ago, was a factor in their decision to come to Wayne, they said.
“In the robotics classroom, I am able to get in there to do my own projects with a group of people who are interested in making robots and programming them,” Gebre said about one of her favorite parts about the facility. “That room is actually very helpful to me.”
The Center for Applied Technology (CAT) was a $15.8 million project that officially opened January 2019. Its two floors contain 13 labs for students involved in industrial technology, manufacturing, construction and safety management, drafting, engineering and computer sciences.
Dr. Timothy Garvin, professor and chairman of the computer technology and information systems department, said the facility has been popular since classes began. Just the computing areas of the building cater to about 130 majors alone.
Now that the facility has been open almost a full year, faculty members feel they are finished with their “test run” and are finding different opportunities within the CAT, Garvin said.
“There’s a lot of programming involved in robotics, and now with the manufacturing lab in the floor below us, we can take those students who are interested in programming but also interested in manufacturing robotics and we can provide them with the opportunity to study both,” Garvin said.
The CAT includes computer labs and other classroom labs for the areas of robotics; computer hardware and embedded technologies; networking; manufacturing and metals; welding; construction and woods; and power and energy
In the robotics labs, students are able to learn specialized techniques with several different machines, including a $9,000 Cyton robotic arm, which can function as a human arm.
The CAT also has a collaborative “co-robot” named Baxter. Unlike industrial robots, Baxter has halo sensors and cameras that can sense a human nearby and it will adjust its speed and force accordingly, Garvin said.
The computer labs have 4K dual-monitor computers, high-tech projection and even mobile telepresence, which is used in a robot that students can connect to and talk with others as it travels throughout the building.
Downstairs, several labs include state-of-the-art equipment, including multiple 3D printers, laser engravers and computer-integrated manufacturing cells, where students can manufacture products solely through machines and robots, Garvin said. The welding lab also has computerized stations that adjust and compensate human technique during welding.
The Wayne State Foundation and private donors worked together to fund most of the $15.8 million building, with the City of Wayne contributing $1 million, according to a previous Daily News article. Planning began in June 2015.
Before the CAT building was constructed, some labs and programs had to share the same classroom.
“It’s hard for us to imagine now that a lot of the courses met in the very same room and shared space,” Garvin said. “As you can imagine, a lot of (professors) had to put things away before the next class. Now they all have their own dedicated labs.”
Students in the CAT building not only become prepared for technical or computer science careers, but Wayne State graduates about eight to 10 industrial technology educators every year, Garvin said.
“One of the reasons we have the first floor (of the CAT) is to develop educators in the industrial arts,” Garvin said. “There’s a nationwide shortage. A lot of students who go into industrial technology want to work in construction and manufacturing and don’t even consider teaching as an option.”
Freshman Alyssa Boese of Dixon said that a big reason she chose Wayne State College was because of the CAT.
“It’s really nice and convenient to have it all in one area,” Boese said. “We definitely got lucky. It benefits our education because we always have access to it from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. and can do hands-on learning outside of class. The (CAT) was one of the factors in my (college) decision because they have a building for all of it, and it makes you feel more special.”