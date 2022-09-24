Wayne State remains undefeated

WAYNE — The Wayne State football team remained undefeated for head coach Logan Masters’ first season with a decisive win over Concordia-St. Paul on Saturday.
Wayne State made the most of its family weekend and the Wildcats led from start to finish in a game that moved them to 4-0 for the first time in nearly 30 years in front of nearly 2,000 fans by soundly defeating Concordia-St. Paul 48-21.
"This has been a great ride so far," Masters said. "We just need to keep it going and add to what we have done. We are far from finished."
The Wildcats used a chaotic defense and a balanced offensive attack to silence the visiting Golden Bears.
Anthony Watkins opened the scoring for Wayne State and the game with a 1-yard blast that capped off an 11-play, 77-yard drive after the teams traded possessions in the first 15 minutes.
With 4 minutes, 35 seconds left in the quarter and after an Alex Powders kick, the Wildcats were up 7-0.
Quarterback Nick Bohn, who finished with three touchdown tosses, then connected with Gage Dengel from 35 yards out to make it 14-0 early in the second quarter.
After the Golden Bears answered to make it 14-7, Wayne State reeled off 20 unanswered points before the half.
"We really got things going in that stretch," Masters said. "It was important we answered their score, and we did."
A Bohn scramble from 8 yards away was sandwiched by a couple of scoring passes, one to Jadon Johnson from 55 yards and the last to Shane Orr from the 12 with seven seconds left before the intermission.
On the defensive side, Wayne State held Concordia-St. Paul to under 100 yards rushing and 138 yards through the air and registered a couple of sacks.
"The coaches tell us to just fly to the ball and cause chaos," linebacker Jaylan Scott said. "They really come up with good schemes for us to stop the opponents, and we just go out there and have fun."
Scott had one of the sacks and came to Wayne State as a wide receiver.
"They moved me to the defense, and I love it," Scott said. "That's the thing about this team; we care about each other, and we just want to win. We're all brothers."
Teammate Rex Becker agreed.
"We have great chemistry," said Becker, a sophomore defensive lineman who graduated from Hartington Cedar Catholic. "The culture around here is very close. We all care about the other guy, and we all want to win. We're glad where we are, but we have bigger things to accomplish."
The second half saw the Wildcats stay relatively close to the ground and take control of the game.
Jacob Keiser went south on a 55-yard sprint to the end zone with 5:45 left in the third to make it 34-14.
"I basically just took the pitch and followed my guys," Keiser said. "Our guys really did a great job, I just had to run."
To be fair, the redshirt freshman and Hartington Cedar Catholic graduate did make a couple of tacklers miss.
The Wildcats will hit the road for their Northern Sun Conference South Division opener when they will go to Winona State in Minnesota for a 1 p.m. kickoff on Saturday, Oct. 1.
"We're very excited to be 4-0, but we have bigger goals to achieve," Masters said. "We can't look ahead too far. We'll take it one practice, one day and one game at a time."
CSP (0-4) 0 7 7 7 – 21
WSC (4-0) 7 27 14 0 – 48
FIRST QUARTER
WSC: Anthony Watkins 1 run (Alex Powders kick), 4:35.
SECOND QUARTER
WSC: Gage Dengel 35 pass from Nick Bohn (Powders kick), 11:55.
CSP: Jaylin Richardson 9 run (Sam Henson kick), 7:28.
WSC: Jadon Johnson 55 pass from Bohn (kick blocked), 5:02.
WSC: Bohn 8 run (Powders kick), 3:10.
WSC: Shane Orr 12 pass from Bohn (Powders kick), 0:07.
THIRD QUARTER
CSP: Conner Cordts 9 run (Henson kick), 10:47.
WSC: Jacob Keiser 52 run (Powders kick), 5:45.
WSC: David Elder 8 run (Powders kick), 0:48.
FOURTH QUARTER
CSP: Julius Reynolds 13 pass from Bryce Sievers (Henson kick), 13:07.