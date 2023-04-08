WAYNE — Wayne State remained hot on the diamond here at the Pete Chapman Baseball Complex with a Northern Sun Conference doubleheader sweep over Bemidji State University 16-2 and 18-8 as part of a five-game winning streak.
"We've been telling the guys we need to arrive at the park ready to go," Wildcat skipper Alex Koch said. "We can't wait to 'get into a game,' we need to be ready at the plate from the first pitch. We need to jump on teams from the beginning."
Wayne State has done just that during the five-game surge, scoring 77 runs during the stretch, including the 34 runs scored on Friday.
"Our struggles have been at the plate," Koch said. "We need to stay aggressive when batting — it's that simple."
In game two, the Wildcats fell behind early as the Beavers plated three runs in the first inning and a couple in the second to get out to a 5-1 lead heading into the third.
Josh Kilzer came on in relief in the second and held the Beavers to no hits and no runs through the sixth inning to get the win on the mound.
Meanwhile, Wayne State got busy at the plate in the third and tied the game 5-5 heading into the fourth.
A five-run bottom of the frame put the Wildcats in command.
Wayne State opened its half of the inning with a Carter Thomas double to left center on a 3-2 pitch.
Thomas advanced to third on a passed ball and then Colin Lynam drew a walk.
Lynam stole second, but the Wildcat batter struck out.
Quinn McCafferty came to the plate and deposited a single to left field, scoring Thomas and Lynam.
McCafferty advanced to second on a balk before Trey Wells was hit by a pitch.
Kyler Essink slapped a double to score McCafferty and left Wells on third.
After a Beaver pitching change and a fielder's choice that saw Essink thrown out at the plate, a Braden Cannon single down the left-field line scored two more runs and the Wildcats were on top 9-5.
Wayne State added two runs in the fifth on a double by Thomas, a walk and a double by McCafferty, which scored the two runs.
Bemidji scored three runs in the top of the seventh, but the Wildcats answered in the bottom of the inning with six runs on five hits. A bases-loaded single by Hunter Babe ended the game by the 10-run rule.
"Once we got going in the game, we really came to life," Koch said. "I would have rather done that from the beginning, but I guess we got there eventually."
In the opener, Wayne State used three home runs and 13 hits and a solid pitching performance from Corbin Kirk to come away with the 16-2 win in the scheduled seven-inning contest.
Kirk held the Beavers scoreless until they plated a couple of runs in the final inning.
One of the WSC homers came from redshirt freshman Keagan McLaughlin, who came on to pinch-hit in the fifth.
It was McLaughlin's first hit as a Wildcat, and he made it count scoring two runs when his hit sailed over the left-field wall.
"I was just up there looking for something to hit," McLaughlin said. "He gave me a good pitch and I hit it. It felt really good when it left my bat and it went over. I was really happy."
Kirk did pitch his way out of tight spot in the sixth when Bemidji loaded the bases with no outs.
He struck out the next batter after the bases were full and then coaxed a fly ball to short right field for out number two with no one advancing.
A ground ball to first base ended the threat, and Kirk went on to get the win.
The two teams will tee it up again Saturday with a nine-inning game back here at the Pete Chapman Baseball Complex. First pitch is set for noon.
Game 1
BSU 000 000 2 — 2 9 0
WSC 430 441 X — 16 13 2
WP: Corbin Kirk (1-3) LP: Will Lavin (1-5).
2B: Hunter Daymond, Riley Czech (BSU); Hunter Babe, Quinn McCafferty (WSC). 3B: Colin Lynam (WSC). HR: Jack Munson (BSU); Trey Wells, Keagan McLaughlin, Nick Barnett (WSC).
Game 2
BSU (2-3, 1-16) 320 000 03 — 8 7 4
WSC (13-15, 7-7) 104 520 6X — 18 16 0
WP: Josh Kilzer (3-1) LP: Ethan Lung (0-3).
2B: Czech; Wyatt Haman, Isaiah Biehn (BSU), Nick Barnett, Carter Thomas, McCafferty, Kyler Essink, Braden Cannon, Chase Douglas (WSC). 3B: Noah Strizek, Co. Lynam, Babe (WSC). HR: Co. Lynam (WSC).