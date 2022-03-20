Wayne State pulls off sweep at home

WAYNE — Wayne State made the most of its first home baseball series with a sweep over Northern Sun Conference foe Southwest Minnesota State University at the Pete Chapman Baseball Complex on Sunday afternoon.
The Wildcats parlayed a couple of wins in a doubleheader Saturday into an official sweep with a 14-4 win Sunday in a game shortened by the 10-run rule.
"Our pitching is coming around," Wayne State coach Alex Koch said. "We're getting some good innings from our starters, and our bullpen is figuring it out. It's a long season, but this is definitely a good start to the conference season."
After defeating the Mustangs 4-3 and 10-8 on Saturday, the Wildcats wasted little time on Sunday accumulating the sweep.
The Wildcats scored in every one of the first five innings while amassing the lead and were never threatened.
"When we have good pitching, our offense is always good," Koch said. "This was a very good weekend for us and should give us some confidence when we get into the rest of our conference season."
A single run in the opening frame was followed by a five-run second, which put the game out of reach.
Chris Cornish doubled to left-center field in the opening inning to chase home Andrew Hanson to make it 1-0.
The second inning made the lead almost insurmountable.
Travis Bailey doubled down the left-field line on a 3-2 count. Nick Barnett slapped a single to right field, sending Bailey to third.
Conner Fiene crushed a single to left field, sending Bailey home and Barnett to second.
From there, the Mustangs contributed to the WSC offense with a wild pitch, a throwing error and a couple of walks in the frame.
Alex Logelin spanked a double to left-center to score one and the Wildcats ran the bases on steals and wild pitches to end the inning with five runs.
"We have been talking about keeping the pressure on our opponents," Koch said. "We did that today. We got a good performance from our pitching, and we just kept putting the ball in play."
After the Mustangs broke the ice in the top of the third, Wayne State responded with three more runs in the bottom of the frame.
Barnett crushed a home run to score himself and Bailey, who had walked.
Later in the inning, Andrew Hanson slapped a single past third base to score Garrett Svoboda from third after Svoboda moved to the base on a balk.
Wayne State added three runs in the fourth with scores from Bailey, Barnett and Fiene.
After a home run from Kip Gronholz for the Mustangs made it 12-2 heading to the bottom of the fifth, the Wildcats tacked on a couple of insurance runs to make it 14-2.
"Any time you sweep a conference team, you have done something good," Koch said. "This was a great opening weekend, but we have plenty of great teams left on the schedule."
The Wildcats will continue that schedule with a conference doubleheader Wednesday against the University of Mary beginning at 1:30 p.m. at the Chapman Baseball Complex.
SMSU (7-8, 0-3) 001 010 2 — 4
WSC (9-7, 3-0) 153 320 0 — 14
WP: Jackson Shellburne LP: Hayden Mulva. 2B: (SMSU) Jackson Bates; (WSC) Alex Logelin; Andrew Hanson; Chris Cornish; Travis Bailey. HR: (SMSU) Kip Gronholz; (WSC) Cade Lynam; Nick Barnett.