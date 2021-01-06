WAKEFIELD — A Northeast Nebraska family is in shock after losing nearly everything when a house fire dismantled their home on New Year’s Day.
Nobody was injured in the fire, but the home is considered a total loss. Now, the family is searching for ways to get back on their feet.
“We still just can’t believe it, and my parents are barely holding it together right now,” said Sadie Quinn, the daughter of Dan and Angela Miller. “We’re doing what we can, but you never expect something like this to happen.”
Dan Miller, a psychology professor at Wayne State, was sitting by himself in the living room of his family’s home around 7 p.m. last Friday when he heard a popping noise that caused the lights and television to go out.
Miller then walked to the kitchen, where he was surprised to find that the appliances were still powered up. He assumed a breaker had flipped off, but when he checked the home’s circuit breakers, the lights and TV were still powered down.
That’s when Miller became concerned and began to sniff around the house in hopes of finding the root of the problem. He walked in and out of the house several times and, around 7:30 p.m., he smelled smoke and saw the upper level of the home beginning to smolder.
That’s when he called 911.
But the call didn’t go through immediately, so he called his wife and then his daughter, who lives in Bellevue. Quinn called dispatchers, and a Dixon County sheriff’s deputy arrived on scene not long before Wakefield Fire and Rescue, she said.
Meanwhile, Miller grabbed the family dog before entering his wife’s vehicle and pulling it away from the house.
Wakefield Fire and Rescue arrived at the home around 7:45 p.m., according to fire chief Adam Ulrich, and received mutual aid from the Wayne and Allen volunteer fire departments to put out the blaze that had spread through most of the home’s top floor.
Around two dozen firefighters were on the scene until 11:30 p.m., according to Ulrich. The fire was caused by an electrical malfunction behind a light switch in the upper level of the home.
Miller was told by firefighters at around 12:30 a.m. that he could walk through the home with firefighters to assess damage. There were still some keepsake items in the home that weren’t destroyed at that point, but Miller was told he could wait to remove most things from the home until after an insurance agency could make its own assessments, according to Quinn.
Miller did grab a coat, a couple pairs of winter boots and his laptop before heading to Sioux City to stay with family for the night. Firefighters left the scene at around 2 a.m.
But around 4:40 that same morning, a neighbor saw the home engulfed in flames a second time. The fire had reignited.
Whatever items hadn’t been destroyed in the original blaze the night before were now ruined, Quinn said. Firefighters remained on scene most of Saturday morning extinguishing the inferno.
Most of the family was driving to Wakefield at around 9 a.m. last Saturday when Angela called the fire department to see if anything could be retrieved. That’s when a firefighter told her that the home was a total loss.
"Angie, it reignited, it's all gone," she was told.
The Millers made the trip to Wakefield anyway to give themselves closure, Quinn said.
The family had owned their northwest Wakefield home since 1995 when Dan was hired at Wayne State. Angela serves as an adjunct professor at the college and also works for United Way of the Midlands.
The Millers have seven children: Ally, 30; Cassy, 26; Sadie, 24; Gabby, 23; Tristan, 21; Hagan, 19; and Max, 17. Tristan, Hagan and Max all still lived at home, while the others are spread throughout the Sioux City, Omaha and Lincoln areas.
Since the fire, the Millers have been staying in both Sioux City and Bellevue. The American Red Cross and other agencies have helped provide the family with immediate needs, but the family lost almost all its possessions in the fire and is searching for ways to salvage some of what was lost.
“My parents and brothers have been given clothes to put on their backs for the time being and also prescriptions they have to take, but otherwise that’s all they have,” Quinn said. “The biggest help right now anybody could give is through monetary donations. My parents are so appreciative of everyone who’s reached out; we’re extremely grateful for the support we’ve been given.”
Dan and Angela also expressed gratitude for the firefighters who braved freezing weather for several hours that night.
A GoFundMe has been started in hopes of raising money to provide the family with a variety of items that will be needed going forward.
“All we can do right now is try to focus on figuring things out and how to make it through this,” Quinn said. “It took a long time for my parents to build that home into what they wanted for our family, and now it’s all gone.”
* * *
Want to help?
Visit the family’s GoFundMe page at https://bit.ly/35drNp2 to make a donation to the Miller family.