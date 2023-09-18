WAYNE - Wayne State overcame early miscues to turn away Southwest Minnesota State University here at Bob Cunningham Field and Memorial Stadium, 49-10 before a Parent's Day crowd of nearly 2,000 people.
Bobbles, penalties and a blocked punt slowed down the Wildcats in the first quarter, but when they all got going in the right direction, it was a long evening for the Mustangs.
"They (SMSU) always play us tough, but we definitely have some things to clean up," Wayne State head coach, Logan Masters said. "I was glad the way we responded and got things going eventually, but we can't do that in this conference and get away with it."
The Mustangs opened scoring with the blocked punt.
Tate Gaul blocked the Wildcat punt at about the Wayne State 15-yard line then followed the ball into the end zone and pounced on it for the touchdown.
"We always talk about when getting hit you need to hit back," Masters said. "I thin four of their guys could have literally blocked that punt - I think it woke us up and we realized we needed to get going."
"Get going," is exactly what his team did.
Quarterback Nick Bohn guided the come back and subsequent barrage of points by air and by land.
When the dust settled late in the third quarter, the score was 42-10 and just :41 into the final 15 minutes it was 49-10.
In fact, the Wildcats scored on 6-of-7 possessions after the blocked punt.
Bohn hit three big pass plays after the failed punt to rectify the deficit.
A 53-yard bomb to Kendrick Watkins Hogue evened the game 1:53 left in the first quarter after the Boston Hemsley PAT.
Jadon Johnson latched on to a 74-yard Bohn aeriel with 5:02 left in the half to cap off a two play drive which followed a missed field goal by the Mustangs.
Then, Bohn hooked up with Ashten Schmaderer from 53 yards away on the first play of the Wayne State drive which followed a Wildcat interception by Dexter Larsen.
SMSU got the last points of the half and its final points of the game on a field goal with a single tick on the clock from 31 yards out.
"To be honest, I think our defense got a little gassed late in the first half," Masters said. "Our offense scored so fast in that second quarter, the defense was on the field a lot."
Actually, the defense was on the field for 11:31 while the Wildcats used just 3:29 of the clock to score 21 points.
After the halftime break, Bohn took the attack to the ground.
Back-to-back sprints up the middle of the SMSU defense, first from the 11 which ended an 11-play, 85-yard drive and then the 10 which ended a six-snap, 33-yard effort made it 35-10 with 7:26 left in the third.
Just under a minute-and-half later, Sam Rallis stepped in front of an SMSU pass at the Wildcat 27 and returned it 18 yard to the nine, setting up a 1-yard plunge by Dawson Forgy.
Latravius Boyd scored the final touchdown of the evening from a yard away to get to the 49-10 final and Wayne State salted away the fourth quarter and the game.
"We need to shore up a few things out of the gate," Masters said. "I'm not sure if it was a bit of hangover from the loss last week or what happened, but we'll figure it out."
WSC piled up 498 yard in total offense for the game with 120 on the ground and 378 through the air.
Bohn completed 16-of-30 pass attempts for the 378 yards, had one interception and the three scores.
He also rushed for 30 yards and his two touchdowns in seven attempts as Forgy paced the ground game with 60 yards on nine carries and one touchdown.
Dexter Larsen had a good night defensively with eight tackles, one sack, a forced fumble and the interception.
Tate Henrichs led the Wildcat defense with 11 tackles, a tackle-for-loss and a fumble recovery.
"Our defense played very well for the game," Masters said. "They only gave up three points."
The Wildcats will return to the gridiron Saturday night when they travel to Rolla, Missouri to take on Missouri S&T in a non-conference game in a 6 p.m. kickoff.
"We don't know much about them," Masters said. "We worried about getting ready for tonight. We'll get started on them in the morning."
SMSU (1-2) 7 3 0 0 - 10
WSC (2-1, 2-1) 7 14 21 7 - 49
FIRST QUARTER
SMSU: Tate Gaul 0 blocked punt return, Carter Dicker kick, 7:17.
WSC: Kendrick Watkins-Hogue 53 pass from Nick Bohn, Boston Hensley kick, 1:53.
SECOND QUARTER
WSC: Jadon Johnson 74 pass from Bohn, Hensley kick, 5:02.
WSC: Ashten Schmaderer 59 pass from Bohn, 2:30.
SMSU: Dicker 31 field goal, :01.
THIRD QUARTER
WSC: Bohn 11 run, Hensley kick, 10:02.
WSC: Bohn 10run, Hensley kick, 7:26.
WSC: Dawson Forgy 1 run, Hensley kick, 6:00.
FOURTH QUARTER
WSC: Latravius Boyd 1 run, Hensley kick, 14:19.