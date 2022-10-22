WAYNE - On a sun-splashed autumn day here at Memorial Stadium and Bob Cunningham Field, Wayne State held back Southwest Minnesota State University in a football game in front of a lot less people than should have been there.
The Wildcats ran out to a 14-0 lead then held on for a 20-14 win over the Mustangs to move to 6-2 on the season.
"In this league it is just survive and advance to the next game," first-year coach Logan Masters said. "We did what we had to do when we had to do it and cane away with a win."
After the 14-0 advantage, the lead was tenuous at best.
"Our defense eventually came through with a turnover and a stop," Masters said. "But I really wish they would do it sooner."
Defensively, Wayne State was a touch short-handed up front, but the replacements and regulars did all that was necessary to come away with the win.
"We had a lot of injuries up front defensively," defensive coordinator, Scott McLaughlin said. "Halftime was like a morgue - we need to have more urgency from the beginning and take care of our business."
One of the players, Jaxon Johnson, from Bancroft-Rosalie-Lyons-Decatur Northeast agreed with his coaches.
"We needed to just take care of our business no matter who was out there," Johnson said. "They did a few things we weren't prepared to see, but we still need to do what we need to do to get the job done."
The teams played to a stalemate in the first 15 minutes before the Wildcats broke through in the second quarter.
Wildcat quarterback, Nick Bohn capped off a 13-play, 82-yard drive with a blast into the end zone from the one and after an Alex Powders kick, Wayne State led 7-0 early in the second frame.
"Offensively, we have some work left to do," Masters said. "We did some good things but we need to get more consistent - we struggled at times today."
Bohn found Trevor Marshall for a 38-yard pitch and catch to the end zone later in the quarter to make it 14-0 and the Wildcats appeared to be on their way.
At the end of the first half, Wayne State was called for pass interference which set the Mustangs up at the two-yard line.
Quarterback, Marcus Martin did the honors from there and after a kick, SMSU was within 14-7 with just 13 seconds remaining in the half.
Things really got defensive in the second half as the only score in the third quarter was a Powders 27-yard field goal.
"When I came to Wayne State, I was strictly a field goal kicker and I kicked off," Powders said. "I started punting and I actually got kind of good at it - I was just trying to solidify my place on the team and it has really worked out."
Powder has been the Northern Sun Conference special teams player of the week three times this season and was the overall MVP once.
Early in the fourth, he would hit a 35-yard kick into the breeze to put Wayne State up 20-7 just 47 seconds into the final 15 minutes.
Later in the quarter, Powders put the Mustangs deep in Wildcat territory with a couple of quality punts.
In fact, the Wildcat senior averaged 47.5 yards per punt and pinned Southwest Minnesota deep on three of his four punts.
"I really wasn't intending to be the punter here," Powders said. "I was happy to just be a kicker, but I wanted to do whatever would help the team."
Southwest Minnesota would score in the fourth on a long run, but Powders and the defense kept the Mustangs at an arm's length the rest of the way.
Alex Kowalczyk sealed the game late in the final period with an interception and the Wildcats ran out the clock.
Wayne State finished the afternoon with 150 yards on the ground and 185 through the air.
Kowalczyk had eight total tackles including six solo stops and the interception, Jacob Byrd and Jaylan Scott each had seven tackles, Johnson finished with four tackles and a tackle behind the line of scrimmage.
Wayne State will return to the friendly confines of Memorial Stadium and Bob Cunningham Field, hosting Upper Iowa on Oct. 29. Kickoff is set for noon.
SMSU (4-4, 4-4) 0 7 0 7 - 14
WSC (6-2, 6-2) 0 14 3 3 - 20
SECOND QUARTER
WSC: Nick Bohn 1 run, Alex Powders kick, 14:24.
WSC: Trevor Marshall 38 pass from Bohn, 3:54.
SMSU: Marcus Martin 2 run, Cater Dicker kick, :13.
THIRD QUARTER
WSC: Powders 27 field goal, 7:22.
FOURTH QUARTER
WSC: Powders 35 field goal, 14:17.
SMSU: Jesse Sherwood 56 run, Dickers kick, 11:13.