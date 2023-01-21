WAYNE - Wayne State's men's and women's basketball teams are in the middle of a four-game home stand in the friendly confines of Rice Auditorium in the heat of Northern Sun Conference races on the hardwood.
The Wildcat men used a relatively dominating performance to turn away Bemidji State University from Minnesota 68-53 while the Wildcat women broke a five-game losing streak on the way to a relatively dominating performance over the Beavers, 71-55.
The Bemidji State men came into the contest with the identical record as the the Wayne State men at 12-6 and 7-5 in the NSIC.
When the game was over, the Wildcats sat in a four-way tie for the league lead in the southern division of the conference while the Beavers dropped a game in the northern half and had won seven of their previous eight games.
"This was a great offensive team we just held to 53 points," Wayne State coach Jeff Kaminsky said. "We played some great defense tonight."
Not only had Bemidji come into the game winning seven of eight, it was also averaging over 80 points per game offensively.
"We held them to 21 points in the first half," Kaminsky said. "That's some pretty solid defense."
Meanwhile, the Wildcats had a solid offensive showing as nine players scored led by Jordan Janssen and Justin Eagins with 16 points each.
With Wayne State clinging to a 16-15 lead with 7:03 remaining in the first half, the Wildcats got a three from Nate Mohr to go up 19-15.
David Harmon took an alley-oop from Jordan Janssen to make it 21-15 then Janssen hit a bucket in the paint to make it 23-17 after a Beaver bucket.
Eagins hit a shot just inside the free throw line to make 25-17 and after another Bemidji basket Janssen scored again inside.
Jay Saunders scored on a lay up with 1:28 left before the intermission to make it 29-19 before Eagins canned a long ball to put the Wildcats up 32-19 20 seconds later.
After the Beavers scored, Mohr excited everyone in attendance with a half-court bomb at the buzzer to send the teams to the break with Wayne State in command, 35-21.
In the second half, Cody McCullough, who led the Wildcats with eight rebounds, grabbed on of his caroms on the night and was fouled with just under eight minutes remaining in the contest.
"We are really coming together and working together," McCullough said. "We find the open guy, we keep working, we really know what everyone is doing on the court - it's fun to play with our team."
McCullough converted both of his charity tosses and the Wildcats were up 57-42.
He scored again on the next Wayne State possession and margin grew to 17.
"We have everything in front of us for the season," McCullough said. "We control our own destiny - we just need to keep winning."
The lead grew to 19 on another Eagins jumper and the Wildcats closed out the game for the 68-53 final.
In the women's game, the Wildcats shook off the five game skid and a frigid third quarter to put away the Beavers in the fourth.
"We had some times tonight we played some really good basketball," Wildcat coach Brent Pollari said. "But we also had some times we showed some of our imperfections - we'll keep working at it."
Wayne State never trailed in the game as they ended the first 10 minutes up by eight and used a 16-2 run to open the final period to put Bemidji away.
"We struggled to score in the third," Pollari said. "But our defense kept them away the entire third quarter before we got it going again down the stretch."
The Wildcats used a 12-0 run midway through the fourth to seal the deal.
Wayne State got baskets from Abby Kopecky and Brigid Boyle, a couple of free throws from Lauren Zacharias and Logan Hughes and a three from Kylah Vandonkersgoed to account for 11 points in the run.
The game was out of reach from there.
Both teams will end the four-game home stand with a date with Minnesota State-Crookston Saturday with the men's game set to tip off at 3:30 p.m. and the men set to go at 5:30.
Men's Game
BSU 21 32 - 53
WSC 35 33 - 68
BEMIDJI STATE UNIVERSITY (12-7, 7-6): Dalton Albrecht 2-8 1-3 5; RJ Smith 4-8 1-4 9; John Sutherland 6-11 1-2 14; Mohamed Kone 4-13 4-4 13; Brayden Williams 2-6 0-0 5; Johnny Tennyson 2-5 0-0 5; Daniel Ijadmbola 1-1 0-0 2.
WAYNE STATE COLLEGE (13-6, 8-5): Jordan Janssen 7-12 2-4 16; Cody McCullough 3-6 2-2 8; Jay Saunders 2-6 0-0 4; Nate Mohr 3-10 0-0 8; Justin Eagins 7-15 0-0 16; Nick Ferrarini 2-3 0-0 5; David Harmon 3-6 0-2 7; Elijah Watson 1-4 0-0 2; Ryan Blum 1-1 0-0 2.
Women's Game
BSU 15 13 11 16 - 55
WSC 23 23 10 15 - 71
BEMIDJI STATE UNIVERSITY (5-12, 2-11): Rachel Koenig 1-3 0-0 2; Alyssa Hill 5-12 3-4 13; Erin Barrette 1-3 0-0 3; Trinity Yoder 6-15 7-10 19; Sam Pogatchnik 2-8 4-7 8; Jana Swanson 1-2 0-0 2; Isabel Majewski 1-5 2-2 5; Brooke Theis 0-6 0-0 0; Amme Sheforgen 0-2 0-0 0; Rumer Flatness 1-1 0-0 3.
WAYNE STATE COLLEGE (10-7, 6-7): Rachel Dahlen 0-2 1-2 1; Maya Fitzpatrick 4-9 0-0 10; Kylah Vandonkersgoed 2-4 0-0 4; Abby Kopecky 3-7 0-0 6; Lauren Zacharias 4-11 1-2 9; Ashley Gustavson 2-6 0-0 6; Annie Guentzel 2-6 0-1 4; Delaney Clark 2-6 2-2 6; Kassidy Pingel 3-6 3-4 10; Logan Hughes 1-5 6-6 8; Brigid Boyle 2-6 0-1 4; Meg Reitz 1-4 0-0 3.