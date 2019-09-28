Wayne State hosts Wildcat Invitational

WAYNE — The Wayne State Cross Country teams hosted its own Wildcat Classic on Friday, raced for the second consecutive year on the back nine of the Wayne Country Club.
“It is so great to run at home in front of family and friends,” Wayne State sophomore Allie Rosener from Hartington-Newcastle said. “It was great to run in front of them and it was fun.”
Rosener, coming off an achilles injury, took a week off on the cross-country circuit last week to come back this week and perform up to her standards.
The Hartington-Newcastle graduate ended up fourth individually in the 52-runner field, covering the 5,000-meter course in 20:12 to pace the Wildcat women to a runner-up finish.
“I didn’t get to put in my normal miles lately,” Rosener said. “But it feels a lot better thanks to the training staff here and the time off.”
Joining Rosener in the top 10 individually was Plainview freshman Jade Rickard who was eighth and four Wildcats finished in the first 10 runners across the finish line.
“It was so much fun to run here in front of a lot of my family and friends,” Rickard said. I did a lot better than I thought I would here. I haven’t been feeling the best.
Rickard recently had a bout with bronchitis and finished in 20:33.
Wayne sophomore, Andrea Torres was ninth in 20:45 and Kim Johnson was 10th in 20:47.
“I was very excited to see Allie Rosener get out to good aggressive start and maintain the pace throughout the race,” Wayne State coach Marlon Brink said. “I think that helped inspire the other girls to get after it as well — and as a result, we had a pretty good team finish.”
The Wildcat women finished second in the meet behind Minnesota State University-Moorhead which finished with 32 points with Wayne State with 44. Southwest Minnesota State was third with 91 team-points.
Brink said he likes where his women’s team is headed.
“We try to peak with all of our cross country around the conference meet,” Brink said. “We had some conference teams here today and we competed right alongside of them — it’s very encouraging.”
ON THE MEN’S side, Wildcat senior Dylan Kessler placed ninth overall individually to lead the men’s team to a third-place total of 95 points.
MSU-Moorhead ran away with the team title with 15 points while the Hardrockers from the South Dakota School of Mines were second at 62.
“Dylan continues to be that steady constant for our team and led us again,” Brink said. “We really need to get the rest of our pack to close the gap and run closer to him.”
Kessler ran the race in 27:30.72 while Bryce Holcomb was 19th in 28:10.18, Bailey Peckham was 20th in 28:14.21 and Brock Hegarty was 28th out of the 51 runners in 28:56.80.
“It was really nice to have a race at home,” Brink said. “We have a challenging course with the hills and turns but this gave our teams a chance to prepare for the NSIC Championships.”
Wayne State will host the Northern Sun Conference championship Saturday, Oct. 26, back at the Wayne Country Club.
Women’s division
Team scores: Minnesota State-Moorhead 32; Wayne State College 44; Southwest Minnesota State 91; Mount Marty 95; Bellevue University 105; Peru State University 173.
Top 10 individuals (5k): 1. Kathryn Sistrunk, MSUM, 19:42.10; 2. Kayla Jansky, SWMS, 20:02.73; 3. Lakyla Yazzie, MSUM, 20:04.50; 4. Allie Rosener, WSC, 20:12.56; 5. Lindsey Werner, MSUM, 20:13.68; 6. Lorena Ramirez, BEL, 20:25.87; 7. Genevieve Clark, MM, 20:28.75; 8. Jade Rickard, WSC, 20:33.87; 9. Andrea Torres, WSC, 20:45.05; 10. Kim Johnson, WSC, 20:47.57.
Men’s division
Team scores: Minnesota State-Moorhead 15; South Dakota School of Mines 62; Wayne State College 95; Bellevue University 98; Mount Marty 129; Southwest Minnesota State University 147.
Top 10 individuals (8k): 1. Nadir Yusuf, MSUM, 25:21.78; 2. Nick Marshall, MSUM, 26:28.25; 3. Logan Spooner, MSUM, 26:33.75; 4. Elijah Herrick, MSUM, 26:50.98; 5. Hunter Kjelshus, MSUM, 26:55.63; 6. Carson Speicher, MSUM, 27:10.97; 7. Drew Mears, MSUM, 27:16.49; 8. Andrew Ferris, SDSM, 27:17.66; 9. Dylan Kessler, WSC, 27:30.72; 10. Chris Casart, BEL, 27:34.76.