WAYNE — After a one-year break for COVID-19, Wayne State College opened the 2021 outdoor track and field season with the 14th annual Wildcat Invitational here at LeRoy Simpson Track.
“We were very excited to start the season with a home meet,” Wayne State coach Marlon Brink said. “It did seem like it had been a long time since we had last hosted a home meet.”
It took Brink and company a little time to make sure everything was ready to bring in the teams.
“Once we got going, it kind of all fell into place,” Brink said.
As has always been the case, the Wildcats were competitive in the throwing events but also showed speed and depth on the track.
“I thought we competed very well in this meet Friday and Saturday,” Brink said. “We had five NCAA provisional qualifying marks in the throws on Friday, and several athletes won events or placed in the top five individually on the track Saturday.”
For the men, Dylan Kneifl won the high jump despite having somewhat of an off day in the event.
“It was great to be here at home in front of family and friends. It’s one of the reasons I chose to come here — it’s close to home,” said Kneifl, a freshman from Wisner-Pilger High School. “I just kind of felt a little off all day.”
Kneifl cleared 6 feet, 2.75 inches along with McKallen Smith from Southwest Minnesota State University, but Kneifl won the tie-breaker with fewer misses leading up to the final mark.
“It was just great to get out here on the track and compete,” he said. “Now we just need to get to work and get better.”
The Wildcat men got a 1-2 finish in the 100-meter dash with Justin Rohloff and Noah Carr breaking the tape in 11.42 and 11.59 seconds, respectively. Teammate Cody Crosley was fourth in 11.81.
Rohloff and Carr made it a double-double, so to speak, in the 200 with fellow Wildcat Michael Kueny fifth.
Ben Allen was second in the shot put with a best of 52-2.5.
Wayne State continues to be more than competitive in the throws despite the departure of longtime throws coach Brett Suckstorf.
Brink wasted little time in finding a replacement for Suckstorf and stayed within the Wildcat family for the hire as Carly Fehringer returned to Wayne to assist with the throwers.
“Carly has been a great fit because a lot of what she is teaching/coaching is very similar to how Brett coached,” Brink said. “It’s been a pretty seamless transition for the athletes and the coaches.”
And Fehringer was glad to come home.
“I had been out in Colorado coaching when I heard coach Suckstorf was leaving,” Fehringer said. “It was a ‘no-brainer’ for me. I was coming back to a program that was going great. I couldn’t be happier.”
She also has used what she learned at Wayne State as an athlete and is passing it along to today’s Wildcats.
“The basics of our philosophy is the same — if it’s not broke, don’t fix it,” Fehringer said. “We tweak some things here and there for each individual thrower, but our basics are the same.”
The Wildcat women also enjoyed success on the track and in the throws.
Mckenzie Scheil hit a pair of qualifying marks in the weight throw and shot put to pace Wayne State.
Freshman teammate Megan Hansen had a solid day on the track with a third in the 100-meter hurdles and a fourth in the 200 with times of 15.25 seconds in hurdles and 28.21 in the dash.
Teams competing in the meet were NCAA Division I, University of South Dakota, Bemidji State, Northern State, University of Sioux Falls, Southwest Minnesota State, St. Cloud State and the Wildcats.
Among other winners with ties to Norfolk and Northeast Nebraska, former Norfolk High standout Taylor Stoltz won the high jump for the University of Sioux Falls with a jump of 5 feet, 1 inch. Also, Michaela Dendinger, a former All-American at Wayne State, won the hammer throw with a throw of 215 feet, 3 inches while competing for Velaasa Track Club, which was founded to help support postcollegiate athletes as they pursue their international aspirations.
RESULTS (First place and WSC top 5 finishes)
WOMEN’S RESULTS
100: 1. Alaina Hall (Bemidji State) 12.44. 200: 1. Janice Cole (Bemidji State) 26.96; 4. Megan Hansen (WSC) 28.21. 400: 1. Cole (Bemidji State) 59.50; 2. Jordyn Pester (WSC) 1:00.30. 800: 1. Ryne Prigge (Bemidji State) 2:21.31. 1,500: 1. Caitlyn Regan (Minnesota State) 5:06.38; 5. Allie Rosener (WSC) 5:18.38. 5,000: 1. Brylie Hartwig (USD) 18:38.12. 100 hurdles: 1. Kylie Larson (USD) 14.85; 3. Hansen (WSC) 15.25. 400 hurdles: 1. Makayla Rice (St. Cloud State) 1:06.70. 3,000 steeplechase: 1. Karlee Simmons (USF) 12:19.27. 4x100: 1. Northern State 49.35.
High jump: 1. Taylor Stoltz (USF) 5-1; 2. Ali Dykman (WSC) 4-11. PV: 1. Emily Swanson (USF) 10-11.75. Long jump: 1. Faith Lubner (St. Cloud State) 18-11.75. Triple jump: 1. Parker Buske (St. Cloud State) 36-1.25; 3. Keyla Sambo (WSC) 34-5.75; 4. Riana Noelle (WSC) 33-2. Shot put: 1. Callie Henrich (USD) 46-2.5; 2. Mckenzie Scheil (WSC) 45-10; 5. Kenzie Sullivan (WSC) 43-2.25. Discus: 1. Emma Hertz (USF) 158-4; 5. Sullivan (WSC) 139-0. Hammer: 1. Michaela Dendinger (Velaasa) 215-3; 3. Scheil (WSC) 194-9. Javelin: 1. Miranda Phipps (USF) 136-8; 5. Sophie Noecker (WSC) 87-11.
MEN’S RESULTS
100: 1. Justin Rohloff (WSC) 11.42; 2. Noah Carr (WSC) 11.59; 4. Cody Crosley (WSC) 11.81. 200: 1. Rohloff (WSC) 23.22; 2. Carr (WSC) 23.29; 5. Michael Kueny (WSC) 23.88. 400: 1. Terry Towah (Northern State) 49.52; 3. Kueny (WSC) 51.61; 4. Jacob Ladage (WSC) 51.94. 800: 1. Luke Olson (USD) 1:58.57. 1,500: 1. Mason Phillips (USF) 4:07.36; 2. Will McGonigal (WSC) 4:23.54; 4. Gabe Peitz (WSC) 4:31.36. 5,000: 1. Phillips (USF) 15:39.55. 110 hurdles: 1. Noah Weeter (USD) 15.88; 4. Preston Davis (WSC) 16.80. 400 hurdles: 1. Zach Renken (USD) 56.18; 3. Davis (WSC) 1:00.11. 3,000 steeplechase: 1. Cole Streich (USD) 9:49.50; 4. Collin Kotz (WSC) 10:01.00. 4x100: 1. Northern State 45.30. 4x400: 1. USD
High jump: 1. Dylan Kneifl (WSC) 6-2.75. Pole vault: 1. Jake Person (USF) 14-2.75. Long jump: 1. William Stupalsky (USD) 21-7.25; 3. Cody Crosley (WSC) 20-7.75; 5. Cody Rogers (WSC) 20-2.5. Triple jump: 1. Jacob Jenkins (USD) 46-11.5; 4. Rogers (WSC) 40-7. Shot put: 1. Jessie Sullivan (USD) 54-7.5; 2. Ben Allen (WSC) 52-2.5. Discus: 1. Ben Hammer (UA) 178-7. Hammer: 1. Morgan Shigo (Velaasa) 241-9; 2. Cade Kalkowski (WSC) 203-2; 3. Dylan Kaup (WSC) 198-6. Javelin: 1. Davis (WSC) 161-8.