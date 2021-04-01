WAYNE — Wayne State College’s volleyball team took on Mount Marty College in a volleyball match here at Rice Auditorium.
Yes, that’s correct, Wayne State played the Lancers in a volleyball match on March 31, 2021.
It may be the day before April Fool’s Day, but this was no joke.
In fact, it was the culmination of a year of frustration and togetherness no team has probably ever experienced.
COVID-19 has been difficult for everyone in this country and world to endure and the Wayne State volleyball team was no exception to that difficulty.
“We practiced and prepared all last summer like we were going to play,” Wayne State senior Jaci Brahmer said. “Then we came to the fall and the NCIS and NCAA shut us down.”
Oh, by the way, the Wildcats defeated Mount Marty in straight sets, 25-9, 25-10 and 25-12.
“It was nice to win this match,” Wildcat coach Scott Kneifl said. “But this had nothing to do with winning or losing, it had to do with honoring our players who are seniors and moving on.”
Brahmer finished the night with eight kills, although no one was keeping track as the Wildcats officially had no season, therefore the score and kills didn’t matter, except they did matter.
“If they are going to at least keep the score, you always want to win,” Brahmer said. “It was really great to get one more chance to play in front of our families and friends — it was just great.”
It’s not like the team stopped working all together when the mandate of not playing from the NSIC and NCAA came down last fall.
In fact the Wildcats turned their attention to the task at hand — school.
Wayne State volleyball set a record by compiling a 3.91 grade point average as a team — unprecedented at the college level.
“That’s the kind of people they are,” Kneifl said. “They are just top notch players and top notch people — we will miss the ones moving on.”
Although players are eligible to stay with the Wildcats, Kneifl knows they have bigger things in mind.
“They are ready to go out in the world and be great people. That is what we try to do here at Wayne State,” he said. “They can all stay around and play, for another year, but they are ready to go out in the world and be what they will become.”
The night at Rice Auditorium wasn’t much more than a scrimmage, the sweep was wonderful for all involved (from Wayne State), but for a coach and his players, it was the perfect ending for a season started last summer, was devastated last fall with the prohibition of a season, then had one final night.
“Would we have liked to have a season last fall, absolutely,” Keifl said. “We had to make the best of a bad situation. This senior class has been the best. We couldn’t be on the court but they sure led us to where we’re at.”
“I feel bad we ended up the way we did with our season being ruined in our last year,” Brahmer said. “But I wouldn’t have done it without any of these girls — we’re family for life.”