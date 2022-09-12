WAYNE – The Wayne State defense carried the day at Bob Cunningham Field in Memorial Stadium as it held visiting Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference opponent Northern State University from Aberdeen, South Dakota, to a pair of field goals on the way to a 13-6 win to improve to 2-0 on Saturday.
The Wolves dropped to 1-1.
As the offense sputtered late in the game, the defense held strong, forcing four turnovers to come away with the win.
"We won the turnover battle here today which is always one of our goals," Wildcat defensive coordinator Scott McLaughlin said. "We're happy to do our part. This team is really close and we don't care how we win, we just want to win."
The Wayne State defense forced a fumble and picked off three passes, two in the final 15 minutes.
"Our defense really came through tonight," first-year Wildcat head coach Logan Masters said. "They made some big plays for us all night. We had a great plan and they did a great job executing it."
The Wolves struck first after the teams traded possessions to open the contest on a 34-yard Payton Eue field goal, but the Wildcats responded with a 37-yard boot of their own from Alex Powders a little over a minute later.
The lone touchdown in the game came on Wayne State's next possession after the Wildcats defense stiffened on an NSU drive and forced another field goal try, which was missed.
The errant field goal set Wayne State up at its own 20 where it took just four plays and 1:38 to cover the 80 yards.
Wildcat signal caller Nick Bohn hooked up with Jadon Johnson on a 60-yard pass play to put Wayne State up 10-3 with just over five minutes left in the first half.
"That obviously was a huge play for us," Masters said. "The stop gave our defense confidence then the offense carried that over and got us in the end zone."
Bohn would finish the evening completing 10 of 17 passes for 123 yards with the touchdown and no interceptions.
Powders’ second field goal and the final score for the Wildcats was set up by a Tanner Cooper interception to open the second half, putting the Wildcat offense on the Wolves' 30.
The offense could only advance the ball four yards, but Powders split the uprights to put the Wildcats up 13-3.
NSU kicked another field goal towards the end of the third frame but the Wayne State defense kept them off the board the rest of the night and sealed the win with its third interception of the ballgame with 1:20 left on the clock.
Alex Kowalczyk led the Wildcat defense with a dozen tackles including nine solo stops. Jaylon Scott added eight and recorded a sack.
Jaxon Johnson also had a sack and Caleb Brouse recovered a fumble. Cooper had a pair of interceptions while Kowalczyk had one.
The Wildcats travel to take on the Minot State Beavers on Saturday for a 1 p.m. kickoff.
NSU (1-1) 3 0 3 0 – 6
WSC (2-0) 3 7 3 0 – 13
FIRST QUARTER
NSU: Payton Eue 34 field goal, 1:55.
WSC: Alex Powders 37 field goal, 0:37.
SECOND QUARTER
WSC: Jadon Johnson 60 pass from Nick Bohn (Powders kick), 5:04.
THIRD QUARTER
WSC: Powders 43 field goal, 11:17.
NSU: Eue 33 field goal, 1:52.