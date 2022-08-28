WAYNE — Despite a new coach, Wayne State looks to make strides from a 7-4 season last fall and take a step into recently uncharted waters.
Logan Masters takes the helm of the Wildcat fortunes after moving up from his offensive coordinator position the past couple of seasons after the departure of his friend and mentor, John McMenamin, who left after guiding the Wildcats to the 7-4 season in his first year.
"He (McMenamin) laid the groundwork, I just have to keep us going," Masters said. "This is not unusual for me. I love Wayne State."
Masters played at Wayne State from 2006 to 2009 as a wide receiver, and he finished his career as the program’s all-time leader in receptions (258) and receiving yards (3,863) and caught at least two passes in every game (46) he played in a Wildcat uniform.
Masters was inducted into the Wayne State Athletic Hall of Fame last year.
He was an assistant coach and offensive coordinator for the Wildcats from 2010 to 2016.
Before returning to Wayne State in 2020, Masters spent three years at Chadron State College. He served as wide receivers coach and game operations manager in 2017-18 and offensive coordinator and quarterback coach in 2019 as the Eagles posted three consecutive winning seasons.
He cut his coaching teeth at Wayne State after a great career on the field for retired coach Dan McLaughlin.
"I learned a lot from coach 'Mac' as a player and as coach," Masters said. "I learned things from a lot of coaches over my time away from here, but I am so happy to be back. I feel like this is where I should be."
Masters was at Wayne as an assistant from 2010 to 2016, the last couple of years in Wayne as the offensive coordinator as McMenamin left for Central Missouri. McMenamin returned as head coach before departing in February to become Tulane’s wide receivers coach.
"McMenamin raised the bar here in his two years," Masters said. "No disrespect, but we have good guys coming back, and we are headed to bigger things. Now I just need to keep us going in that direction."
Masters kept a lot of the McMenamin's coaching staff on board, including defensive coordinator Scott McLaughlin — the son of Dan McLaughlin, who retired as the coach with the most wins in Wayne State history.
"I can't tell you how valuable my experience has been with some great coaches," Masters said. "I have learned so much. Now it's time to use that experience and pass it along to our players and coaches."
Scott McLaughlin is in charge of the defense and likes a lot of what he has coming back from last season's team.
"Our back seven on defense will be very solid," McLaughlin said. “We have a lot of playmakers on that side of the ball. We need to get the interior line some experience."
Although the defensive line may be a bit inexperienced, McLaughlin likes the players in camp this fall.
"We had some good kids come in, and we have some left from last year that just need to get ready to play — take the next step," McLaughlin said. "If we come along as the season progresses, we should be very competitive."
On the offensive side of the ledger, WSC returns plenty of talent, including quarterback Nick Bohn, receiver Mason Lee and running back Jacob Kaiser.
Bohn is from Bennington, Lee is from Wayne and Kaiser played at Hartington Cedar Catholic and is coming off of an injury.
"We have a lot of weapons back throughout the offense," Masters said. "A lot of competition for playing time — I like where we are at and who we have."
The Wildcats, picked to finish in the middle of the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference overall, are starting to get the respect from the league's coaches as they head into Masters' inaugural season as a head coach.
"They are starting to notice us after last season," Bohn said. "But we know what it takes. We're just focused on the University of Mary the first week. We know how tough our schedule and the conference will be."
Kaiser is coming off a foot problem that sidelined him for the better share of last season.
"Sitting on the sidelines really made me think," the Wildcat sophomore said. "It was very hard to sit and watch. We have a lot of good guys coming back, so we expect to be good."
Perhaps the best judge of the Wayne State offense could come from the defensive coach going against it every day.
"They (the offense) are explosive," McLaughlin said. "They have a lot of guys to contend with from a lot of different directions. The offense makes the defense better every day."
Masters tempered some of the enthusiasm but likes what the Wildcats will put on the field for their opener Saturday, Sept. 3, at Mary.
"We're not good enough to just show up and win, especially in this conference," Masters said. "But if we play well, we will be right there at the end against anyone."
Wayne State's home opener is slated for Saturday, Sept. 10, at Bob Cunningham Field and Memorial Stadium against Northern State University.