Wayne State falls to Upper Iowa after dismal start

Weather Alert

...MAJOR WINTER STORM FOR MUCH OF THE AREA TODAY INTO TONIGHT... ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 10 inches. * WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Nebraska and west central Iowa. * WHEN...Through 3 AM CST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slick road conditions. Areas of blowing snow and drifting snow will significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute and will definitely impact the evening commute. Travel could become very difficult. Spotty power outages are possible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Heaviest snow rates expected mainly from Noon to 7 pm. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&