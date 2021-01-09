Some Wayne State College faculty members are relieved they and their students “survived the semester,” a term that alarmingly became more literal as the COVID-19 pandemic raged around the world.
While the fall term was filled with anxiety, stress and academic challenges, it went better than expected with face-to-face classes, said Todd Young, professor of physics and astronomy.
“Everybody did a really good job being respectful in regards to keeping their masks on and being careful to maintain their distance when they could,” Young said. “There are definitely some things that needed to be rethought and planned. You had to be flexible.”
Students and staff had to follow strict safety protocols in return for face-to-face classes. Guidelines included wearing masks, sanitizing surfaces and social distancing. Some classes also were reduced or converted to a hybrid format.
Gerard Ras, a business and economics professor, said teaching was a lot more difficult this year.
While the college tried to prepare faculty for the fall semester — such as supplying everyone with a laptop — Ras said he spent too much time preparing his lessons and recording lectures for students inside the classroom and out on quarantine.
“It seems the pandemic, in general, has a negative impact on student performance. Students get tired of this thing after a while. It's not inspirational when you look around the classroom and everyone is wearing a mask,” Ras said. “It impacts your attendance negatively as well. It’s not just students in quarantine who miss class, but students who look around and say maybe I don’t have to be here every day.”
Young said students being absent because of quarantine was the most challenging part. He had at least one student gone every day from each of his classes, but at one point Young said he remembers having 10 students gone at once.
Joseph Weixelman, a history professor, said he knows of many students who didn’t report exposures or symptoms throughout the semester or used quarantine as an excuse not to come to class.
Weixelman originally requested to teach remotely for the fall semester, along with several other professors. Each request was denied, and Weixelman said he was told it was because students wanted a face-to-face class experience.
Weixelman has multiple sclerosis and was hoping to stay away from campus because of a compromised immune system. But after teaching the past semester, Weixelman said he’s feeling better about the upcoming spring term and teaching in-person.
“At the end of the semester, I was feeling like I survived and it was OK,” he said. “I’m not as hesitant as I was in the fall, but I don't feel completely safe (about the spring). I think knowing that everyone has experienced a semester, we have some knowledge under our belts. So I feel safer than I did in August. But do I feel safe as I did a year ago? No.”
Upcoming spring semester
Starting Monday, Wayne State will be continuing its spring semester much like the fall, except this time the term isn’t shortened. Students will still be receiving a weeklong spring break.
President Marysz Rames said the college would be encouraging students to stay home during the break by providing more on-campus activities. Rames said she also doesn’t see many students travel for spring break anyway.
As for increasing cases during the upcoming semester, Rames said she isn’t too concerned after witnessing many successes in the fall.
“I really believe that everyone did their part so we were able to successfully get through the semester. There was no indication that any outbreak happened in class,” she said. “I can’t say at any point that I wish we had done things drastically different. We made adjustments, but I’m really proud of the staff and how we provided.”
Wayne State had 266 positive cases total for the semester. Rames credits the relatively low number to the college’s system of aggressive contact tracing and quarantine protocols.
When students developed COVID-19 symptoms, they were immediately quarantined in motel rooms off-campus, some of which were at Super 8 Motel in Wayne. Then the college, with the help of the local health department, used contact tracing to find any exposures.
Students exposed to close contacts with the virus also were quarantined in motel rooms. Rames said this technique would be used again for the spring semester.
Wayne State will still report COVID-19 data each Friday on its website. Students were encouraged to get tested before coming to campus, but testing wasn’t required.
Rames also said she would be working with the health department to offer vaccinations as they become available for educators and students.
One thing is for certain in the upcoming semester: Students have to continue being responsible, Weixelman said.
“The biggest concern I have is for the students. So much rests on them,” he said. “The fall semester was a mixed bag — I think the faculty did well. And I think the faculty can use what they learned going forward to create a good semester. I hope the students learned.”
Ras, who teaches business and economics, said he would continue recording his lectures for absent students for the spring and even after the pandemic is over.
“I think all of us found out some things work and some things don’t and you adjust it during the semester and you keep on learning,” he said. “I feel because of that I am a lot better prepared for the spring semester. But you have to find ways to deal with the uncertainty.”