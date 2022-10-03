It took the Wayne State volleyball team, well, forever to open a season 17-0.
It took the Wildcats exactly an hour and four minutes to extend the streak to 18-0 with a 25-8, 25-10, 25-10 Northern Sun Conference sweep over the University of Minnesota-Crookston on Saturday afternoon.
After sweeping the Bemidji State Beavers on Friday in a 3-0 match to register the longest winning streak to open the season in school history, Wayne State kept focused on the task at hand and delighted around 500 people in attendance.
The sweep over the Golden Eagles was the Wildcats’ 14th of the year.
"We talked about it before the match," Wildcat setter Rachel Walker said. "We are getting everyone's best shot so we need to stay focused every match and have fun."
The Wildcats were focused and had fun as they never trailed in any of the three sets, jumping out to a 6-0 lead in set one, a 10-0 lead in set two and a 4-0 advantage in the final set.
"We know in this conference anyone can beat you if you're not ready to play," WSC coach Scott Kneifl said. "We just need to worry about our side of the court and do the things we need to do to win each point, each set and the match."
And, thus far, the Wildcat side of the court has been just fine.
Wayne State is on top of the polls for the entire country in NCAA Division II, according to the American Volleyball Coaches Association, and still takes care of business one point at a time.
Walker, a junior from Lincoln Southwest High School, sets up the Wildcat attack and did so Saturday with 27 assists.
"I like setting things up and getting things going," Walker said. "I like to decide where we are going with the ball, and I can literally set it anywhere. All of my teammates can really hit."
She has been the starting setter for WSC since taking a redshirt year back in 2018 and was a second-team All-NSIC honoree in 2021.
"I also like to block and kill once in a while," she said. "Those are final, the point is over."
Taya Beller paced the attack with a dozen kills. Kelsie Cada and Maggie Brahmer tacked on 10 each.
Jessie Brandl registered nine digs while Cada added seven. Jordan McCormick had a couple of ace serves.
Ultimately, the Wildcats don't worry so much about who the opponent is, they worry about what they do.
"Everybody will be kind of shooting for us because of the rating," Kneifl said. "But in this league, you have to give your best shot and be ready for the opponent's best shot every match."
WSC is set to return to action when it travels to Sioux Falls, South Dakota, to take on Augustana on Tuesday before heading to Aberdeen to take on Northern State University on Friday. Both matches will have first serves at 6 p.m.
Minnesota-Crookston (2-14, 1-7) 8 10 10.
Wayne State (18-0, 8-0) 25 25 25
MINNESOTA CROOKSTON (kills-aces-blocks): Audrey Cariveau 3-0-2; Charlee Krieg 1-0-0; Natalie Koke 1-2-0; Kora Norland 0-0-0; Mara Weisensel 4-0-0; Grace Arndorfer 0-0-2; Bailey Schaefer 5-0-0; Layne Whaley 1-0-0.
WAYNE STATE COLLEGE (kills-aces-blocks): Havyn Heinz 0-1-0; Taylor Bunjer 3-0-1; Isabelle Vacek 3-0-1; Jordan McCormick 2-2-0; Jessie Brandl 1-1-0; Brooke Peltz 0-1-0; Ally Beresford 0-1-0; Kelsie Cada 10-1-5; Taya Beller 12-0-3 Rachel Walker 1-1-2; Elly Larson 10-1-0 Maggie Brahmer 10-0-1.
Set assists: Minnesota Crookston 15 (Koke 12, Wahley 2, Schaefer 1); Wayne State 40 (Walker 27, Beresford 6, Cada 3, Brandl 3, Heinz 1).