WAYNE — When Wayne State announced its plans in 2019 to construct an esports facility on campus and make esports an official club, Nick Sutton saw great potential from the get-go.
That potential was reached last Monday when Wayne State’s Rocket League and Super Smash Bros Ultimate teams each competed in the grand finals of the Eastern College Athletic Conference esports tournament, with both garnering second-place finishes on the fall season.
Sutton, the college’s first esports coordinator, is an Omaha native who founded the first esports club at Radford University in Virginia. After esports tryouts took place in August, Sutton said, he knew Wayne State would sport a competitive program within the ECAC. He didn’t expect, however, that the college would have two gaming titles represented in the grand finals.
“We didn’t really know what to expect at first because we didn’t know exactly how much interest there would be this first go-around,” Sutton said. “But the turnout was pretty insane and nothing like we imagined. We’re extremely happy with how our first season went.”
This past summer, Wayne State completed construction of The Den, which is a $100,000 esports facility located in the Kanter Student Center. The Den consists of 12 gaming stations, one monitoring station and four viewing screens mounted on the outside of the game lab for other students on campus to watch the esports club students practice and compete. The facility also has room for four additional gaming stations.
“(Building a facility) was the best first step that WSC could’ve taken; a lot of schools never take the time to invest in a facility,” Sutton said, “and WSC definitely did the right thing by investing in the students and their experience at the college.
“It’s created a lot of student involvement, especially if they look into taking that next step into semipro or esports management.”
More than 250 teams
The ECAC consists of 57 schools with more than 250 total teams playing eight games — FIFA, Fortnite, Hearthstone, League of Legends, Madden, Overwatch, Rocket League and Super Smash Bros Ultimate. Competition culminates with a chance at winning the conference title, which both the Rocket League and Super Smash Bros Ultimate teams nearly achieved.
WSC’s Rocket League has “Black” and “Gold” teams; the Black team finished first in the ECAC’s Group A regular season standings with a 6-0 record, and the Gold team finished sixth with a 4-2 record.
Rocket League is a vehicular soccer video game in which competitors compete in a 3v3 game mode with rocket-powered, acrobatic cars, according to Sutton. In the playoffs, which began earlier this month, schools competed in best-of-5 matches before competing in a best-of-7 round in the championship.
Sutton said Rocket League is the most popular esports video game because it most closely represents an actual sport (soccer) and is the most easy for spectators to understand.
On its way to the championship round, the Black team (Jordan Jensen, Colton Anderson and Dion Coffey) defeated Juniata College, WSC’s Gold team, Arcadia University and Potomac State College (West Virginia) to set up a matchup with Illinois Wesleyan University in the grand final, where WSC was defeated, 4-2.
The Super Smash Bros Ultimate team, which includes Cam Harding, Brandon Lewis and Colten Eggleston, also finished second in the ECAC, having defeated Bethel, Farmingdale and Sacramento State before falling to New Jersey City University in the final. Super Smash Bros, which also is one of the most popular video games in the ECAC, involves players using differing attacks to weaken their opponents and knock them out of an arena.
“All of the players were playing in their first season as competitive gamers, so there were a lot of nerves on Monday, which makes for a really tense situation,” Sutton said.
Intense competition
Hudson Pfenning, a freshman member of the Super Smash Bros Gold team, said Monday night’s championship environment at The Den was more intense than usual. While Pfenning did not compete in Monday’s grand final, he was heavily involved with the event’s operation.
“It was anything you’d expect at a grand final event, regardless of what sport it is,” Pfenning said. “When it’s a tougher opponent, it’s generally more serious, but there’s almost always a laid-back, joking around type of environment.”
Pfenning, who competed in esports at Grand Island Northwest High School, said he was thrilled when he first heard the news that Wayne State would be adding an esports club, and he said that played a factor in him ultimately choosing WSC to attend college.
Sutton’s responsibilities as the esports coordinator include team management, tryouts, scheduling, scrimmages and matches. Sutton also streams all the matches and creates the graphics used on the WSC esports Twitter page. Wayne State esports also is supervised by the school’s campus rec coordinator, John Schwarte.
“It’s a full-time gig, that’s for sure,” Sutton said. “Esports is a job that not many people would think is demanding, but it takes someone who’s full time to make sure everything is operating smoothly; it’s a ton of responsibility.”
Wayne State had 40 members in its esports club this fall. Tryouts for the spring season will take place during the first week of the spring semester in January, Sutton said.
“You’re really seeing esports continue to grow,” Sutton said. “The ECAC is adding even more teams next semester, which really shows how popular it’s becoming. It’s something we’re really excited about moving forward.”
Esports at UNK
The University of Nebraska at Kearney also is expanding its esports program. UNK Campus Recreation has hosted tournaments in the past, but the school announced plans last month to expand esports beyond on-campus events.
Loper esports, which is part of its campus recreation, now has a Discord channel where UNK students can connect and compete online. An esports website and Facebook page also have been added to promote upcoming events.
Committee members also are looking for UNK students interested in organizing teams to compete at the state, national and global levels. Eventually, the committee wants Loper esports to function as a student club or organization, said Andrew Winscot, assistant director of UNK Campus Recreation.
“Over the past four or five years, esports has really taken off, and we want to embrace that,” Winscot said. “Gaming definitely fits our mission of offering something for everybody.”