Wayne State drops two at home

WAYNE — The Wayne State men and women's basketball teams dropped the first games of a two-game home weekend here at Rice Auditorium Friday night.
The Wildcat men, firmly in the middle of a Northern Sun Conference South Division race for the regular-season title, fell to Minnesota State on a last-second bucket by the Mavericks 67-66 while the Wildcat women dropped a high-scoring affair 94-80 after leading a little over the midway point of the third quarter.
The Wildcat men seemed poised to keep the pace with the leaders in the NSIC South Division with a win over the Mavericks, but Minnesota State had different ideas down the stretch.
"We had so many missed opportunities in this game," Wayne State coach Jeff Kaminsky said. "We had some untimely mistakes — early shots, bad shots, breaking their press, defensive lapses — it all adds up to a loss in this league."
Jordan Janssen canned two of his team-high 17 points with a strong move on the block to put the Wildcats in front 61-58 with 4:12 left in the game, but a 3 by the Maverick's Kyreese Willingham 21 seconds later evened the score at 61.
Jay Saunders hit from deep for Wayne State with 3:20 left to put his team up 64-61.
Willingham hit one of two free throws with 3:11 on the clock to make it 64-62 before Janssen spotted Cody McCullough inside for a bucket with 2:29 left, but the Wildcats wouldn't score the rest of the way.
"We wanted to just run some clock at the end of the game," Kaminsky said. "We had some guys take early shots with time on the shot clock, the shots didn't go in and we gave them the chance to steal this thing."
Minnesota State did just that.
Malik Willingham, who also finished with a team-high 17 points, hit a 3 with just over a minute left and then Tyreese Willingham hit a runner in the paint with just 3.8 seconds left on the clock to put the dagger into the Wildcats’ chances for the win.
"We still have everything we want to accomplish, like a conference title, in front of us," Kaminsky said. "But we certainly put the pressure on ourselves to win out with this loss."
The game was close throughout as Minnesota State's biggest lead of the contest was six points around the midway point of the first half. The Wildcats’ biggest lead was four early in the second half after an 8-0 run.
"This is a disappointing loss," Kaminsky said. "But we played hard, which is all we can ask. Mistakes are going to happen at times and as long as they are effort mistakes, we'll live with that."
In the women's game, Wayne State had the No. 14 team in the country in Division II on the ropes late in the third quarter before squandering the lead late in the third and into the final 10 minutes to fall by the 94-80 final.
The Wildcats only managed five points in the final frame while the Mavericks improved to 20-3 on the season.
"We've had to change our rotations lately due to injuries and other factors," Wayne State women's coach Brent Pollari said. "We just seemed stagnant in the second half. I'm not sure if it was fatigue or what; we just didn't respond to their run."
That run was 11 points to close out the third quarter to erase the Wildcats' largest advantage and carry the Mavericks into the final period and claim the win.
"I'm proud of our effort, and we'll get back after it tomorrow," Pollari said.
The Wildcat men and women have another home date Saturday, Feb. 11, when they host Concordia-St. Paul in NSIC action at Rice Auditorium on senior night.
The men's game is set to tip off at 3:30 p.m. while the women's game will follow at 5:30.
MEN
MSU 30 37 — 67
WSC 32 34 — 66
MINNESOTA STATE-MANKATO (16-9, 10-9): Mason Muller 1-2 4-4 6; Trevor Moore 5-12 2-2 15; Kyreese Willingham 5-9 3-6 15; Malik Willingham 6-7 0-0 17; Harrison Braudis 2-5 1-2 5; Tyrell Stuttley 4-5 1-1 9.
WAYNE STATE COLLEGE (16-9, 11-8): Jordan Janssen 6-11 5-7 17; Cody McCullough 5-6 1-2 11; Jay Saunders 5-10 3-4 15; Nate Mohr 2-9 0-0 6; Justin Eagins 2-9 0-0 4; Nick Ferrarini 1-5 0-0 2; David Harmon 1-2 0-0 3; Elijah Watson 4-4 0-0 8.
Women'
MSU 21 30 25 18 — 94
WSC 26 28 21 5 — 80
MINNESOTA STATE-MANKATO (20-3, 16-3): Emily Russo 2-4 0-2 4; Joey Batt 4-12 4-7 12; Taylor Theusch 4-8 1-1 11; Destinee Bursch 7-12 2-4 17; Emile Herzberg 5-9 1-1 12; Natalie Bremer 10-12 3-3 26; Molly Ihle 2-4 0-0 4; Ava Stier 1-1 0-1 2; Carah Drees 2-4 0-0 4; Grace Mueller 1-2 0-0 2.
WAYNE STATE COLLEGE (11-12, 7-12): Kassidy Pingel 6-10 8-9 20; Maya Fitzpatrick 5-10 3-4 15; Logan Hughes 5-7 0-0 14; Lauren Zacharias 5-5 2-4 13; Ashley Gustavson 5-7 0-0 13; Meg Reitz 1-2 2-2 4; Brigid Boyle 0-2 1-2 1.