WAYNE — Unlike its Division I in-state counterpart, Wayne State College will not see a fall sports season of any kind in 2020. That’s left WSC in a unique situation — preparing for the future without knowing when competition within its conference will resume.
The NCAA’s Division II Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference, in which Wayne State is one of 16 members, announced on Aug. 13 that it was canceling all sports through Dec. 31. Since then, coaches and student-athletes involved in fall sports at WSC have no choice but to prepare for 2021.
Mike Powicki, Wayne State’s athletic director, said that while this was a tough pill to swallow initially — particularly for the student-athletes — programs within WSC’s athletic department have responded extremely well to the reality put before them.
“I think our student-athletes have been extraordinarily resilient; it’s a tough situation, especially for those who had their seasons put on the back burner,” Powicki said. “For fall athletes, they’re going to have to go through a number of months of just practicing, and I know that’s tough. I’ve had a lot of conversations with our coaches, and a number of the students are taking it hard because usually they’re playing games right now.
“But that being said, they’re responding well, and they’re doing everything we’re asking them to do.”
Various conferences across the NCAA, unlike the NSIC, opted to proceed with a fall sports season. The Big Ten also reversed course on its stance regarding a fall football season and slated a nine-game football schedule for its 14 schools, set to begin the weekend of Oct. 23.
Because each individual conference across the NCAA was left to decide on a fall sports season under its own discretion, many college sports fans were left wondering what ultimately led to their favorite teams being forced to forgo a fall sports season while others were still able to compete.
The NSIC couldn’t guarantee that enough testing would be available to help keep coaches and student-athletes safe across the conference, Powicki said. The test and trace model is the biggest key to limiting exposure, and a fall sports season in the NSIC ultimately hinged on the availability of testing, which the NSIC could not gain ample access to.
“In Nebraska, we’ve been fortunate enough to have our own set of testing through TestNebraska and our own set of tests,” Powicki said. The state’s provided all of its institutions with testing equipment, but the fact in the matter is, that we’re one institution of 16 schools and those Minnesota schools were extremely limited as far as availability of testing goes, as well as the turnaround testing. I think that was the biggest crux.”
In early August, athletic administrators across the NSIC had a conference call in which it was decided that the conference was not in a position to hold contests. That decision was passed on to campus presidents, who decided to forgo a fall sports season this year.
“Between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. (on Aug. 13), we had a very specific timeline on our campuses to first, meet with our staff, and second, give a head’s up to the student-athletes and let them know that this notification is going to come so they weren’t blindsided by that,” Powicki said. “So that really was the process; I had about an hour to meet with my staff, they had about a half-hour to talk with their student athletes and then the message went out.”
The next steps, Powicki said, were to host multiple Zoom calls to both talk student-athletes through what would happen next and allow them to ask questions.
Since last month’s cancellation announcement, fall sports programs at the school have still been able to hold organized practices.
Typically, the NCAA allows practices in both “championship” and “non-championship” segments. A championship segment is when a sport is in-season, competing. The non-championship segment is when a program is in its offseason. Twenty hours of practice are allotted each week at Wayne State to programs in championship segments, while eight hours a week are granted to teams in non-championship segments.
The NCAA has allowed the NSIC to mix and match championship and non-championship practice days this year because of the unusual circumstances. When practicing in non-championship mode, numbers are significantly limited, whereas full-squad workouts are permitted during championship segment days.
“Energy at football practice has been really good; a lot of them are excited to just be back on campus and doing something,” Powicki said. “As practices go on and you know you’re only practicing, maybe some of that energy’s going to wane a little bit. But right now, I think our student-athletes are responding really well. They’re appreciative just to have the chance to work out with their teammates.
“There’s a number of kids in the Northern Sun who aren’t doing anything at all, so I think there’s something to be appreciative of there.”
Typically, athletes who are in season aren’t permitted to compete in recreational competition or intramural sports not approved by Wayne State. Because Wayne State is still practicing in all of its sanctioned sports, most athletes have not had the desire to find recreational competition, although some athletes on the cross country team have competed in “fun run” events in nearby towns.
The decision to allow football and volleyball student-athletes to compete in recreational activities is made by each program’s head coach, Powicki said, but because there’s more of an injury risk in each of those sports than there is in cross country, student-athletes are being asked to refrain from other competition.
FINANCIALLY, Wayne State undoubtedly took a hit once fall sports were canceled, primarily because football and volleyball are two of the school’s biggest revenue generators. Despite this, Powicki said, the athletic department still has some flexibility because of both an increased enrollment at Wayne State and the generosity of several donors.
Corporate sponsors want to support the college because they know that the funds provided will help fund scholarships, Powicki said. Several local businesses have still signed their sponsorship contracts, and many CAT Club members are still signing up despite not having the hospitality benefits at games, he said.
“All our people within the department have jobs, and there’s not any furloughing going on,” Powicki said. “So, big picture wise, making up for a loss of gate revenue will be a challenge, but we’re still in an ideal position compared to a lot of other places around the country.”
WINTER SPORTS are still up in the air at Wayne State, and Powicki said that before the NSIC can determine when a winter sports season will start, a finish date for the season must be determined. If that date is deemed feasible, then the conference will explore how to schedule the men’s and women’s basketball and indoor track seasons.
Wayne State is in a more ideal position than several schools within the NSIC because of its lower population, which has resulted in a smaller number of cases than at several of the conference’s institutions located in metro areas. Although Wayne State and other schools in the NSIC may be in a safe enough position to have a winter sports season, that doesn’t mean the conference will allow schools to make their own determinations on how to proceed come January.
“Allowing some schools to compete and others to not was a highly debated topic,” Powicki said. “We at Wayne State felt we were in a good enough position to schedule other schools away from the conference, and that schools should have that right. We were an advocate for that, but ultimately, we voted as a league that the best thing to do would be to do everything as a conference, even though not every conference has done that.
“Based on how things worked in the fall, my guess is a universal decision will be made regarding winter sports, but I guess you never say never.”