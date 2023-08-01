PIERCE-- In the sport of baseball, sometimes it's your day, and sometimes it's not.
Unfortunately, for the Wayne Post 43 Seniors, the past two days were not their day as they were shut out for the second straight game, 7-0, by Wahoo State Bank Post 82 in an elimination game of the Class B American Legion state tournament on Tuesday at Larry and Sue Hoefener Field.
The Post 43 seniors were held without a hit, along with no runs, against Wahoo starting pitcher Trent Barry.
"These last two games, we ran into some really good pitching," Wayne coach Robbie Gamble said. "They were commanding the zone. They were throwing their offspeed (pitches) for strikes.
"I don't think we were necessary aggressive as we have been at the plate. (We) let a lot of fastballs get by. Our defense was there; our pitching was there but, yeah, the biggest thing was I would have liked to have seen us these last time games be a little more aggressive at the plate."
Wayne had a baserunner on second base in the first, second and fifth inning, but was unable to get an RBI base hit out of it.
"That has been one of our weaknesses, is that 2-out hit," Gamble said. "That kills another team. We have struggled with that quite a bit this year."
After Wahoo scored a run in the top of the first inning and two in the top of the second inning, Gamble said a run in the second inning could have made a big difference in the game.
"When it was 3-0 there, you put a run up, that could change the entire mentality of the game," Gamble said. "And getting a couple of more baserunners on, that messes with the pitcher's head as well. I guess the last two days just were not our day. Give it to Wahoo. They are a good team."
After giving up three runs in the first two innings, Wayne starting pitcher Wyatt Heikes held Wahoo scoreless until the sixth inning, giving up three runs before he reached the pitch-count limit with two outs.
"(Heikes) was able to get his offspeed across for a strike," Gamble said. "He is just a competitor. He is a competitor at the end of the day, and that is what he did. That is what we needed him to do. We just did not have the offense for it."
Gamble said it was just a matter of Heikes settling in in giving up the three runs in the first two innings and then throwing three shutout innings.
"He is one of those guys that sometimes it takes him an inning or two to really get into the groove and get things going," Gamble said. "But, yeah, he has been there for us. He has been there for us all year. He did a great job."
Gamble added that "(Heikes) was done" when he reached 107 pitches.
"He was getting up there in pitches," Gamble said. "He wanted to go the entire way, and (he threw his) 105 (pitches), and that is what we let him do. I think he was getting a little wore out."
In the last two weeks, Wayne played six games in five days at the area tournament. After three days off, it played four more games, and Gamble said "that will definitely wear on you" which could have been a factor of the lack of batting production.
Wayne's season ended with a 25-10 record after being 5-6 at one point in the beginning of the season.
Wahoo 120 004 0 - 7 7 0
Wayne 000 000 0 - 0 0 2
WP: Trent Barry LP: Wyatt Heikes.