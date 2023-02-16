Wayne’s Munsell earns dramatic victory

OMAHA – With his final opportunity to experience wrestling in a Class B state tournament semifinal reaching crunch time, Wayne’s Ashton Munsell made his move.
And by securing a takedown of Cozad’s Dreu White as time expired, Munsell earned a 3-1 quarterfinal victory at 145 pounds on Thursday along with a semifinal berth.
“It feels amazing,” said Munsell, who improved to 45-4. “I’ve been waiting my whole life for this.”
Munsell escaped to take a 1-0 lead in the second period. White started in the down position in the third and Munsell maintained control until the Haymaker finally escaped with 26 seconds left to pull even.
That set up Munsell’s last-second takedown to win.
It was a long 25 seconds for the senior between the time White tied the match and when Munsell won it.
“There was a lot going through my head, to be honest,” Munsell said. “I didn’t really know what to think.
“But in my head, I was going through what my coach tells me. That (escape) should make me mad, that he thinks he’s going to win. And it did.”
Munsell had a much less dramatic first match, which was a 13-5 major decision of Elkhorn North’s Johnny Racicia.
He faces Ashland-Greenwood’s Blaine Christo (26-2) in Friday’s semifinals.
“This means everything for me because my family are such big supporters,” Munsell said. “I’m glad they helped me get here. I can’t thank them enough.”
O’Neill has two Class B semifinalists.
Junior John Alden ensured that he will be a three-time state medalist with a quarterfinal pin of Scottsbluff’s Joey Conseco in 5:33 at 126.
Even though he has plenty of state experience, Alden (37-2) said there were still nerves for him the third time around.
“You get butterflies every time you come down here, I think,” he said. “You look up in the stands and see your fans, that’s pretty cool.”
Alden major decisioned Columbus Lakeview’s Levi Lutjelusche 15-3 in the first round.
“I could have been a little more dominant in my first match, but it was a good match to start the day with,” he said. “I got a lot more active with my hands in my second match, for sure.”
Hastings’ Tucker Adams (37-3) will stand between Alden and his first finals appearance in Friday’s semifinals.
“I’ve got to stop my 0-2 streak and make it to the championship on Saturday,” said Alden, referring to his record in state semifinal matches.
The Eagles earned semifinalists in back-to-back weight classes. At 132, Joseph Yates (32-7) followed up Alden’s quarterfinal win with a pin of Gering’s Jordan Shirley in 4:50. Yates pinned Cozad’s Boston Irish in 3:14 in the opening round.