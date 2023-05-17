OMAHA – Brooklyn Kruse's focus entering Wednesday’s discus competition at the Class B state championships was simple.
The Wayne senior focused solely on making the finals. Then she would throw her best and whatever happened would happen.
What happened at Omaha Burke Stadium was Kruse walking away as the runner-up in the event.
Kruse entered the finals with the sixth best throw of 125 feet, 2 inches.
She improved on each of her three attempts with a medal on the line, moving up to fourth place, then third and finally second with a toss of 135-5, her second best performance of the season.
“It’s crazy,” Kruse said. “I just went out there and threw because I had nothing to lose. I went in there with a positive attitude, went with the basics and just threw.”
Kruse said her mindset is as big a part of her success as a thrower as anything physical.
“I never get negative, try to stay positive and go on to the next throw,” she said.
Kruse jumped up from a 12th place finish in the discus at last year’s state meet.
“It’s so hard to believe right now,” she said. “It means a lot.”
Now she turns her attention to Thursday’s shot put competition, an event she medaled in last year by finishing seventh.
And her approach won’t change a bit from the discus. Her goal?
“Make finals and throw my best again,” Kruse said.
Wayne freshman Elle Powicki qualified for Thursday’s finals in the 100-meter hurdles. Her time of 15.68 was the seventh fastest overall out of three preliminary heats.
There was also an area qualifier for the 300 hurdles finals. Mia Hunke of West Point-Beemer also had the seventh best time in that race, crossing the finish line in 46.31 seconds.