Wayne owns three girls team championships from the first three years of bowling being a Nebraska School Activities Association sanctioned sport.
Now the Blue Devils have an individual champion, too.
Jersi Jensen followed up on helping Wayne three-peat as a team on Tuesday by claiming the Class B singles title on Wednesday at Sun Valley Lanes in Lincoln.
“It feels amazing because I know I have a lot of supporters,” the junior said. “I don’t believe it’s real, but it is real.”
Jensen was the runner-up last year when bowling was still contested as a single class.
She finished her championship run off this time around by defeating top-seeded Winter Martin of Hastings 376-340.
“I knew that I could do it,” she said. “My teammates, my family and coach (Josh) Johnson really helped me. I kept calm. If something didn’t go my way, I just threw the next ball and saw what happened.”
Johnson said experience was the biggest factor for Jensen’s championship.
“This isn’t her first rodeo,” he said. “She was a starter for us as a freshman on our team. She made state then. Last year, she got to the state championship individually and then won another state title as a team. This year, she was our anchor bowler and leader on the team part of it and, on the individual part of it, she has bowled so much it’s just take a deep breath and throw the next ball.
“She was picking up spares in the title game that calmed everything down. Life was good at that moment. She seems cool as a cucumber, but I know life had to be turning inside of her.”
Jensen finished qualifying as the third seed. She defeated sixth-seeded Rebekah Pinkelman of Hartington-Newcastle 373-335 in the first round of tournament play, then faced an emotional matchup in the semifinals.
Jensen defeated second-seeded Nina Hammer — her teammate and classmate — by a 384-366 margin. Hammer’s score was the highest of anyone besides Jensen in tournament play.
“It was really hard,” Jensen said. “I was cheering Nina on, and she was cheering me on. But we knew that either way, one of us would be in the championship. We were just keeping each other cool and calm.”
It was also a difficult matchup for Johnson to serve as a coach.
“That was tough because how do I coach them both up, support them both up?” he said. “You’re not cheering against either one. You’re hoping for the best, and they both bowled really well, which made it better. Jersi eked it out in the end.”
It was an exhausting two days for Jensen and the Blue Devils. They didn’t wrap up their team championship until after 11 p.m. on Tuesday.
“We got back to the hotel around 12:15, we ate a little and then I went to bed because I was so tired,” Jensen said. “I woke up at 8 (a.m. on Wednesday), and we left at 9:30. I was tired, but when I got to singles, I wasn’t that tired. I knew I had to be ready and be awake.”
Jensen is playing a big part in helping establish Wayne as the dominant high school bowling program in the state.
“It doesn’t feel real to win three in a row as a team, and then I got runner-up and now I’m a champion,” she said.
Jensen said she feels that the community sets up the Blue Devils for success.
“We have a lot of supporters — a lot,” Jensen said. “They always support us, and they always post about us.”
Johnson, who also coached the Wayne boys to a team title on Tuesday, agreed.
“We’re truly blessed here,” he said. “We obviously have great support from our community and town. We kind of consider ourselves a bit of a bowling town because we have so many people who bowl. That place (Wildcat Lanes) is always rocking all the time. Kids are up there bowling all the time, and that correlates to where we are here.”
Other area bowlers qualified for singles tournament play on Wednesday.
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family’s Ashley Pfeifer defeated Thurston-Cuming County’s Paige Schuster 299-281 before losing in the semifinals to Martin 333-319.
In Class A boys, Norfolk High senior Kyle Liewer qualified as the No. 5 seed and downed fourth-seeded Matthew Dieterich of Bellevue East 439-374 in the first round.
Liewer fell to eventual champion Kaden Kuusela of Grand Island 458-360 in the semifinals.
Wayne’s Brogan Foote was the No. 2 seed in Class B boys and opened with a 487-408 win over Seward’s Colin Standifer. He fell to Lexington’s Morgan Bailey 383-371 in the semifinals.