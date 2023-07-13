VALLEY — Defense, it has long been said, wins championships.
Defense also can quash a team’s hopes for a trip to state, as the Wayne American Legion Post 43 Juniors found out the hard way Wednesday night.
The Post 43 squad looked to be in good position to win the B-3 area title, taking a four-run lead into the sixth inning. Four errors in the final two innings, however, allowed Waverly Empire Netting & Fence to come from behind and claim a 9-8 win, securing a spot in this weekend’s Class B Juniors state tournament that begins Saturday in Alliance.
A six-run third inning put the Wayne Juniors in a good spot, turning a 4-1 deficit into a 7-4 advantage.
The Post 43 Juniors added another run in the fourth and pitcher Alex Rodriguez threw the ball well in five innings of work, putting the Wayne squad in position to claim a spot in this weekend’s state tournament.
But the Wayne defense, which had been solid throughout much of the tournament, was unable to keep the Waverly squad off the basepaths the final two innings.
“We’ve been pretty fundamentally sound in previous games here, and tonight we just didn’t play well enough defensively,” coach Mike Sturm said after the team ended its 13-7 summer season. “Our pitchers did a great job for us and we had 12 hits and scored eight runs, but things didn’t go for us on the defensive end.”
The two teams traded runs in the first inning. Brody Munter answered Waverly’s first run by reaching on an error and coming home on a groundout by Jaxson Kneifl.
Waverly got two in the top of the third, but Wayne batted around in the bottom of the inning and plated six runs. Calvin Ankeny brought home the first run with a bases-loaded walk and Garrett Anderson followed with an infield single to deep shortstop, scoring Kneifl.
Mason Heikes walked to load the bases a second time, and Zander Liston and Munter both found the outfield with singles to give Wayne the three-run advantage.
“I was really happy with that inning,” Sturm said. “We took advantage of some walks and the guys stayed aggressive at the plate and got us that big inning, and I think after that we kind of got complacent with that lead and couldn’t get anything strung together after that.”
The teams traded runs again in the fourth, with Anderson’s suicide squeeze scoring Rodriguez to make it an 8-4 game, and Rodriguez threw 101 pitches over five innings before turning over the duties to Parker Patefield.
That was when the Wayne defense came unraveled, committing four of its six errors in the final two innings to allow Waverly the opportunity to come back and take the lead. Wayne had a chance to put the game away in the top of the seventh, but a relay throw on a double-play attempt sailed wide and Waverly scored the tying and go-ahead runs on the play, then set Wayne’s bats down in order to close the deal.
“Alex pitched very well for us,” Sturm said. “He did everything we needed him to do tonight, and Parker got us five outs, but our defense just hurt us there at the end. I think if we could have cleaned that up, we’d have been right there.”
Rodriguez, Drew Reinhardt and Liston each had two hits to lead Wayne’s 11-hit attack. Munter, Anderson and Liston both drove in two runs, and Munter stole three bases.
Waverly 9, Wayne 8
Waverly 103 003 2 — 9 8 3
Wayne 106 100 0 — 8 11 6
WP: Kroese. LP: Patefield. 2B: Schmidt 2, McElhose (WAV).