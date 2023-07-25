COLUMBUS – If Wayne felt any pressure about needing to beat two opponents on Tuesday to qualify for the Class B American Legion Seniors state tournament, it didn’t show.
Instead, Wayne scored a total of 12 runs in the top of the first innings to rout Columbus Lakeview 15-4 and then Battle Creek 12-0 in the championship game of the Area 4 tournament at Pawnee Park.
Both games ended after five innings due to the 8-run mercy rule.
“They came out, they were going to be relentless and they were not going to let us leave this place today without bringing home the championship trophy,” Wayne coach Robbie Gamble said.
By the time Battle Creek recorded an out, seven Wayne batters had already reached base, four had scored and a pitching change had been made.
“We had to get the bats going early,” said cleanup hitter Aiden Liston, who had a two-run single during what ended up to be a seven-run inning. “Once you get the bats going, the pitching gets easier. The defense gets easier. You get confidence out there.”
Gamble said the pitching matchups made him a little nervous. Both Lakeview and Battle Creek started pitchers who throw a lot of off-speed, and his batters prefer to hit higher-velocity hurlers.
A combined 22 hits over 10 innings showed it didn’t matter on this day.
“I’ve been after them for the longest time to be aggressive early in the count,” Gamble said. “We did that today. I’m really happy with the way we came out and represented the ‘W’ on our hats today.”
By the time Gavin Redden took the mound for the first time in the championship game, he had already walked and had an RBI single. He also held a 7-0 lead.
“The cushion felt really good,” Redden said. “I could pitch with a lead and not worry about giving up a few here or there.”
Redden only allowed two hits, both in the second inning. He recorded four 1-2-3 innings, striking out five and completing the game in 64 pitches.
Gamble’s gamble of pulling Redden after 4 ⅓ innings during Saturday’s 4-2 loss to Battle Creek paid off. The game was tied 1-1 at that point, but Redden was two pitches away from hitting the limit that would require him to rest for three days.
He was available for championship Tuesday, and he delivered Wayne’s second complete game of the day. Against Lakeview, Wyatt Heikes allowed two runs in the first inning but only gave up a total of three (one earned) on five hits.
“Wyatt went a complete game the first game,” Gamble said. “Gavin was phenomenal in the second game. And that’s huge.”
The pitching was backed up by defense that committed a total of one error between the games.
“Our defense has been great,” Redden said. “Our offense comes up with some runs, then our defense helps us keep the lead.”
After the earlier loss to Battle Creek, Wayne won four consecutive games with its season on the line to earn the area championship. Only Monday’s 5-4 win over Albion was decided by fewer than nine runs.
“Of the three teams that were left today, I would take my team hands down for what they’ve been in over the last year – going 10 innings to get to the state championship,” Gamble said. “We were one pitch away in high school baseball from getting to the state championship.
“They’ve been in these high-pressure situations, and I knew today they were going to come out and perform well, and that’s exactly what they did. That’s what I expected of this team. I didn’t expect to eight-run Battle Creek, but I’m glad we did.”
Redden said Wayne didn’t feel any pressure.
“We played more loose today,” he said. “There’s no pressure, really. We had one loss from Sunday. We really played well after that.”
Liston said being focused from the start led to the early huge leads.
“We came to play today, and we knew what we had to go through,” he said. “We kept hydrating. We knew we were going to be hot and tired, but you’ve got to leave it all out there. You can rest after the games.
“We got the bats going. We kept talking in the dugout. We knew what we had to do. We’ve made it to state the past couple of years. We knew we wanted to get there again. Seniors wanted to get there one more time. We wanted to make sure we got it done.”
Redden and Heikes both had two hits against Battle Creek while Liston and Devin Anderson each drove in two runs.
Against Lakeview, Jase Dean went 2 for 4 with five RBIs while Kaleb Moormeier was 3 for 3 with three RBIs and two runs.
Wayne (23-8) advances to the double-elimination Class B state tournament, which will begin on Saturday in Pierce. It faces Area 5 champion York in the first round at 1 p.m.
Championship game
Wayne 702 03 – 12 9 0
Battle Creek 000 00 – 0 2 6
WP: Gavin Redden. LP: Kaleb Kummer. 2B: (WAY) Redden
Losers bracket final
Wayne 510 36 – 15 13 1
Columbus Lakeview 201 00 – 3 5 2
WP: Wyatt Heikes. LP: Nicholas Zoucha. 2B: (WAY) Jaxon Kneifl, Kaleb Moormeier, Devin Anderson.