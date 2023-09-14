Wayne pulls through on road, defeats Lutheran High 3 sets to 1

NORFOLK-- In a game filled with ups and downs and lead changes, Lutheran High Northeast made a push by winning the third set and coming close to extending the game to five sets, Wayne defeated Lutheran three sets to one, 25-22, 25-20, 25-17, 28-26 Thursday at Lutheran High gymnasium.
Lutheran High (4-16) started the first two sets strong, holding a 12-7 lead in set 1 and a 7-5 lead in set two, but Wayne was able to comeback in both sets.
In set 1, Wayne (6-5) got it to a tie at 15-15 and gained a 22-21 lead later in the set and went on to gain a little separation at the end to win 25-22.
In set 2, after the 7-5 lead Lutheran High got, Wayne was able to come back a little sooner in the set. Wayne held a 14-9 lead, and held a three-point lead through most of the set until winning the final two sets to win the set by five.
“It seems to be a common theme for us; we usually get off to a slow start,” Wayne coach Nichelle Daum said. “The girls do a really nice job of fighting back and doing good rallies to get back in that game.”
After a break after the second set, the third set was mostly dominated by the Eagles. The hosts held a 19-6 lead and eventually a 22-10 lead in the set. The Blue Devils made a little bit of a push shortening the lead to seven, 22-15, but the Eagles finished if off to win, 25-17.
“It’s hard when there is a little bit longer of a break like that,” Nichelle Daum. “It was a little bit dead, and then you have an error and that leads to more errors and the girls just get in their heads. Coming back form that in the third set, I thought they did a nice job of fighting back.”
Whereas for Lutheran High, it was a strong effort to come out strong after the break.
“Overall, the one thing that really stuck out to me is was that we were down two sets and we came back out a completely different group,” Lutheran High coach Katie Wright-Oswald said. “We played our temp. We played our pace of volleyball (in) that third set. The girls really came out with a fire and hunger in them.
“I have a lot of nice girls on the team, so trying to get that aggression and that fierceness isn’t always easy.”
The Eagles started the fourth set strong, too. They held a 7-2 lead set early and the Blue Devils slowly shortened the lead to two points throughout the set. After Lutheran High’s lead was cut to one, 22-21, the Eagles scored three straight point to lead 24-21.
“Wayne capitalized and we had some opportunities, and we should have finished them,” Wright-Oswald said. “Last set, we’re up 24-21. We have game point, and we missed two serves. Little things like that is going to come back to bite you in the end.”
Daum was very happy to see her team be able to make the plays to close out the game in the fourth set to avoid a fifth set.
“I thought the girls did a really nice job of close games like that,” Daum said. “A lot of teams can struggle with close games and finishing the close games. It was really nice to see their effort and intensity finish that (at) end of that game.
“We have been pushing high effort and high intensity and maintaining that throughout. Seeing that come alive at the end (was good). Also, we had the opportunity to have a sports psychologist to come talk to us this summer. A lot of what we talked about was grit over quit, and they really showed their grit here.”
Daum also said that they haven’t had a home game yet, so they are used to playing on the road, which probably helped close the game out.
Wright-Oswald was very pleased with the balance the Eagles had tonight, as nine players recorded a kill.
“I really like that we have a group of girls who are capable of stepping up and playing,” Wright-Oswald said. “We had to put our DS in the front low for a little bit. That is just because of the environment and the culture that we have built here at practice. Everybody jumps in, everybody makes plays. It is not just a one-person show. Some teams find success in that, but we don’t really have a lot of tall players. We have to spread the love.”
Wayne next plays Tuesday at Lakeview.
Lutheran High next plays Tuesday at home against Howells-Dodge.
Wayne 25 25 17 28
LNH 22 20 15 26
WAYNE (kills-ace-digs) Faith Powicki 0-1-12, Haley Kramer 10-0-3, Elle Powicki 6-2-1, Mallory Redden 1-0-8, Kate Hill 10-0-4, Amelia Legler 3-0-0, Alexis Legler 3-0-0, Isabelle Francis 1-0-0, Anna Kaup 0-1-2, Gabbi Judd 1-0-0
LUTHERAN HIGH NORTHEAST (kills-aces-digs) Josie Spence 7-0-8, Emme Scott 0-1-6, Kealy Ranslem 5-1-0, Kennedy Suckstorf 4-0-0, Lexie Dinkel 6-0-0, Raegan Lewis 7-0-1, Sophia Wolff 3-1-4, Abigail Fouts 1-0-0, Faith Baumgartel 1-1-8, Leah Meyer 1-0-3, Hollie Anderson 0-0-1