Wayne High School and North Bend Central High School one-act teams both put their hearts out on stage during the last day of the Class B state play production championships on Friday.
Wayne received third place in the competition at Norfolk’s Johnny Carson Theatre, and North Bend received sixth place. York High School won, and Omaha Concordia High School was runner-up.
Director Julie Osnes said the Wayne one-act team wasn’t expecting the results. Members watched the online award ceremony together in an evening cast party to celebrate the end of the season.
“We were kind of bummed because they announced first and second, and then they put the placings up and all the kids blew up, they kept saying ‘Oh we were so close!’ ” Osnes said.
Wayne competed with the one-act “10 Ways to Survive the End of the World,” which includes a lively cast of kids trying to figure out solutions to each end-of-the-world possibility: Death by hurricane, nuclear war, artificial intelligence or, coincidentally, even a dangerous virus.
Osnes said she doesn’t usually choose comedies because they are harder to compete with, but she knew the cast could handle this season’s one-act.
“With this type of show, where it was a lot of bouncing humor, they had to be upbeat,” she said. “We had discussed that in practice a lot, because this comedy can go really flat and can be hard to act if you don't have good timing — but that's the thing, this group had great timing. We had every kid in there invested even if they just came out and held up a sign.”
The competition came with its challenges, but it was an honor to be selected, Osnes said. And it was all worth it when the cast and crew found out the entire Wayne High School had watched their performance live online because the event was closed to the public.
Because the school has shortened days on Fridays, Wayne’s superintendent, Mark Lenihan, reorganized the high school’s schedule and had every teacher live-stream the performance so students could watch from class. The support made a huge difference while competing, she said.
“I always hold my breath when I’m watching the kids because I want them — not to win — but to do their best,” Osnes said. “I want them to walk out of the show knowing they did everything they could do and that they left it all out on the stage. I think they did that today.”
It was North Bend’s second time qualifying for the state competition in the past 18 years. The team performed “Alice in Wonderland,” which included a set depicting a colorful forest, complete with outlandish costumes that were perfect for the classic story.
Director Katie Mann said she selected the production to help fit the current climate and bring comedic relief to viewers.
“It was a crazy 2020, so we wanted something lighthearted and fun for the kids to enjoy, and I said whatever happens, happens and it led us to state,” she said. “Overall it went really well, it was our best performance.”
The pandemic did wreak a little havoc on the team. Several students were absent throughout the season because of quarantine, and some participated in rehearsals on their phones and computers.
So many students were gone that crew members had to fill in for the cast. Mann said one freshman crew member had to fill in for an actor during the district competition, and it was her first time acting.
The sacrifices students made this season offered one reason why Mann is proud of her team’s progress, she said.
“I told the kids that each and every one of them should be proud because they went out there and did their best,” she said. “That’s all I could ask for.”
In Class A, Gretna won its 11th consecutive Class A state championship with its production of “Something Rotten!.” The one-act title is Gretna’s 27th, which is the most of any school in the state. The 2020 Gretna one-act team was directed by Carole Carraher and assistant directors Kiley Luchsinger, Michael Moore, Erin Pollard and Patrick White.
Omaha Skutt Catholic was the Class A runner-up.