The Mid-State Conference boys basketball semifinals were left feeling blue Friday night at the Cox Activities Center.
It started when fifth-seeded Pierce held top-seeded Battle Creek without a field goal for nearly two full quarters and just one point in the entire third quarter as the Bluejays blasted the Braves 45-24. In the nightcap, third-seeded Wayne turned back second-seeded Hartington Cedar Catholic 59-52 on the strength of a big second half for the Blue Devils.
Those results put Pierce and Wayne in the 8 p.m. final, while Battle Creek and Cedar Catholic face off in the third-place game at 4:15 p.m.
“Since the first of the year, they've really locked in and they have practiced so well the last two weeks,” Pierce coach Mike Emory said. “That's what we told them tonight, 'That's how you guys have been practicing.' It's carrying over, and you can see that.”
The night ended with a matchup of ranked teams that featured plenty of offensive fireworks. Class C No. 6 Cedar Catholic, the second seed, and third-seeded Wayne combined to make 19 of 36 attempts from 3-point range. In fact, the fifth-ranked Blue Devils attempted and made more shots from deep (10 of 20) than it did inside the arc (9 of 19).
Shea Sweetland eclipsed the career 1,000-point mark early in the second quarter on — you guessed it — a 3-pointer and finished with a game-high 22 points, including 5 of 11 3-point shooting. Just as importantly, he hit 5 of 6 free throws in the last 39.4 seconds to seal the victory.
“I've got to thank my teammates, and I'm not just saying that to be cliché,” the younger Sweetland said. “We've played pickup (basketball) ever since first grade, and it just pushes everybody to be better. I think that's one fo the reasons we're succeeding this year.”
No one outside of Wayne's starting five entered the scoring column, but four of its starters finished in double figures. Tyrus Eischeid, who had 29 points in the Blue Devils' first-round win over Norfolk Catholic, finished Friday's game with 11 points, five rebounds, four assists and three steals. Tanner Walling hit a trio of 3-pointers on his way to 11 points, and Cody Rogers added 10 points and six rebounds.
Myles Thoene added 17 points, including three 3s, and Tate Thoene finished with four 3-pointers and 14 points. Brady Steffen had nine assists and three steals, and Charlie Schroeder had eight points and five rebounds.
“We made some tough shots to get the lead,” Cedar Catholic coach Matt Steffen said. “I just didn't feel like we finished the game. That could be a little bit of our youth, but the season's almost over.”
Cedar Catholic scored a half-ending 10-0 run, including a basket by sophomore Charlie Schroeder with two seconds left for a 30-21 lead. Wayne answered wtih the first nine points of the third quarter, capped by a Shea Sweetland drive to tie the game.
That flipped the switch with three-straight 3s — all via Steffen assists. First it was Myles Thoene, then it was Tate Thoene on back-to-back possessions to push the lead back to nine in just 1:15. But after that, the Trojans would be held to one 3-pointer the rest of the game.
“They hit three bombs and they were up nine again,” Wayne coach Rob Sweetland said. “We had to start paying a little bit closer attention to those two Thoene kids and … make them put it on the ground.”
Tanner Walling and Shea Sweetland hit 3s, both off of Eischeid assists, in the final 1½ minutes to put the Blue Devils within one. Sweetland then dropped in a tying 3 25 seconds into the fourth quarter, and Cody Rogers scored from down low to give Wayne its first lead since a nine-second stretch of the second quarter.
“We got down nine again in the second half, and we just never gave up,” senior Shea Sweetland said. “That's what you like to see. That's what's going to help us at the end of the season.”
Myles Thoene tied it on a pair of free throws, but Walling's 3 with 5:49 left gave Wayne the lead to stay. Eischeid hit two free throws less than a minute later, and Josh Lutt provided the dagger when he had enough time to pause and think about whether he wanted to shoot, then drained a 3 for a 51-45 lead with 4:18 to go.
It would be the final field goal for the Blue Devils, but it didn't matter as the team hit 10 of 14 free throws in the fourth quarter alone to finish the win.
“The pressure's on in these types of games,” coach Sweetland said. “Down the stretch, we knocked them down, which gave us a little bit of breathing room.”
TWO WEEKS after Battle Creek defeated Pierce 40-34 as part of the Braves' 14-3 start, the Bluejays turned the tables in a big way.
Battle Creek entered the night ranked fourth in Class C and unbeaten in Mid-State play. But unranked Pierce led the entire way after Gavin Larson hit his first two 3-point attempt, the second coming with 4:50 left in the first quarter for a 6-2 lead.
Larson ended up with four 3s in the first half, the final one of which put an exclamation mark on the half that put the momentum with Pierce to stay.
“If he hits his first couple, he's really dangerous,” Emory said. “He's been as consistent as anybody we've had for the last two years from that 3-point line.”
It looked like it might be a four-point game heading into the break — and perhaps closer when Battle Creek had a chance in the final 15 seconds — but a turnover gave Pierce possession with 9.8 seconds left. Carson Oestreich got the ball out to David Dale, but after not seeing another teammate open, Dale returned the ball to Oestreich, who threw it down the court to Larson with just enough time to get a buzzer-beating 3 out of his hand for a 25-18 advantage.
Pierce then scored 13 of the third quarter's 14 points, and Battle Creek missed its first 10 field goals in the second half until Luke Stueve's basket off a Reece Bode assist with 6:20 left in the game.
“We were just trying to finish off the half really well, and that shot, I think, just took their will away and gave us confidence,” Larson said.
Battle Creek was an anemic 15 percent (6 of 40) from the field, including 1 of 11 beyond the arc. Pierce took advantage with 42 percent (16 of 38) shooting, which included 6 of 12 from 3-point range.
Dawson Watts led the Bluejays with game-highs of 15 points, seven rebounds and three blocked shots. Larson added 12 points.
“They just outplayed us,” Battle Creek coach Matt Rudloff said. “We couldn't score. Their intensity was just way more than ours.”
Pierce 45, Battle Creek 24
Pierce 14 11 13 7 — 45
BC 9 9 1 5 — 24
PIERCE (12-6): Gavin Larson 4-10 0-0 12; Dawson Watts 4-12 7-9 15; Carson Oestreich 2-4 0-0 4; Dalton Freeman 4-4 0-0 9; Carter Rohrich 1-2 0-0 2; Logan Moeller 1-2 0-0 3; David Dale 0-1 0-0 0; Tyler Race 0-1 0-0 0; Luke Collison 0-2 0-0 0. Totals: 16-38 7-9 45.
BATTLE CREEK (14-4): Luke Stueve 1-5 1-3 3; Payton Frederick 1-9 3-4 6; Dylan Mettler 1-6 1-2 3; Reece Bode 0-3 0-0 0; Slate Kraft 2-6 6-8 10; Mason Mink 1-3 0-0 2; Zach Zohner 0-2 0-0 0; Baron Buckendahl 0-3 0-0 0; Chase Oltmanns 0-3 0-0 0. Totals: 6-40 11-17 24.
3-POINT FIELD GOALS: PIE 6 (Larson 4, Freeman 1, Moeller 1); BC 1 (Frederick).
Wayne 59, Cedar Catholic 52
HCC 12 18 11 11 — 52
Wayne 9 12 17 21 — 59
HARTINGTON CEDAR CATHOLIC (10-6): Tate Thoene 5-10 0-0 14; Brady Steffen 1-3 0-0 2; Charlie Schroeder 3-7 0-2 8; Myles Thoene 6-9 2-4 17; Carter Arens 2-5 3-4 7; Jaxson Bernecker 1-2 2-2 4. Totals: 18-36 7-12 52.
WAYNE (15-6): Josh Lutt 2-5 0-2 5; Tanner Walling 4-8 0-0 11; Tyrus Eischeid 3-7 4-4 11; Shea Sweetland 6-12 5-6 22; Brandon Bartos 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 19-39 11-17 59.
3-POINT FIELD GOALS: HCC 9 (T. Thoene 4; M. Thoene 3; Schroeder 2); WAY 10 (Sweetland 5; Walling 3; Lutt 1; Eischeid 1).