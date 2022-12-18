O’NEILL — The Wayne Blue Devils and the O’Neill Eagles met for the fourth time in the last calendar year on Saturday night.
The previous three matchups between the Mid-State Conference foes included a regular season game in Dec. 2021, a conference tournament semifinal and a district final. Wayne hosted and won each of those games.
This time, the teams would face off at The Aerie at O’Neill High School in a game that would surpass the others. The Blue Devils fought their way through two overtimes to beat the Eagles 57-52.
“It was a classic Wayne-O’Neill battle,” Blue Devils coach Rob Sweetland said. “We’ve had a lot in the past.”
After a stalemate to start the first 92 seconds of the second overtime, Drue Davis hit a three from the corner to put Wayne ahead. On O’Neill’s ensuing possession, Landon Classen drove to the basket for the layup, drew a foul and got the basket to go. However, he was unable to make the free throw and the Eagles trailed by one.
Daniel Judd made it a three-point game again on a layup with 1:40 remaining. Drew Morrow tried to answer with a three-pointer to tie it, but it was off the mark. Wayne ended up giving the ball away after taking the ball out of bounds on a pass. This time, Classen tried a three-pointer, but he was unsuccessful as well.
Judd made two free throws to extend the Blue Devils’ lead with 46.4 left and effectively put the game out of reach. Classen and Davis each added a free throw before the night was over.
Davis came off the bench, but finished as the second-leading scorer for Wayne with 13 points, all of which came in the second half. Judd led the team with 17 points.
His first was a buzzer-beater at the end of the third quarter to bring the Blue Devils (then trailing) within four points before eventually forcing overtime. The junior’s effort on the court in all facets ended up being a big difference maker in the eyes of Sweetland.
“I think that got us back into the game and over a few humps in the overtime,” he said.
“We just came in and we worked really hard,” Davis said of the win. “We had a couple of setbacks, but we kept coming back as a team and we just kept knocking down shots.”
As for O’Neill’s Seth Kalhoff, he felt the Eagles missed too many opportunities when it mattered most.
“They knocked down some shots. We didn’t,” he said. “We had some good looks. We had some open looks. We didn’t shoot the free throws well down the stretch.”
O’Neill led 10-9 with just under three minutes left in the first quarter when Gavin Redden knocked down a go-ahead three to kickstart a 7-2 run to end the period.
A three by Morrow brough the Eagles in closer, but Colson Nelson answered with one of his own. Classen hit a three while Judd and Alex Phelps each added a two for Wayne to put them up by five.
Just before halftime, Classen passed the ball from the top of the key to Ryder Pokorny in the corner, who nailed a three at the buzzer to make it 25-23 at the break.
That positive momentum kept going for the Eagles in the third quarter, as they used an 11-2 run to take a 34-27 lead with four minutes left. Judd hit a two before Pokorny answered with another three.
It was a shaky start for the Blue Devils, who turned the ball over 13 times in the first three quarters.
“They were jumping passing lanes and we were throwing on the run,” Sweetland said. “We weren’t coming to a jump stop using pass fakes, back cutting and filling.”
The momentum began to shift back in Wayne’s direction on Davis’s buzzer beater.
It led to Wayne tying the game back up after two free throws by Carter Junck with 3:51 left in regulation. Morrow and Phelps traded twos next before Morrow added two free throws with 2:22 left. Seconds later, Davis hit a two-pointer to tie it with just under two minutes left.
With 25.9 left, the Eagles got ready for an inbounds pass on a possession they hoped would lead to the winning bucket, but were called for a five-second violation. Wayne’s ensuing effort to win it came up short, forcing overtime.
Sedjro Agoumba made sure Wayne drew first blood after getting a layup off a turnover to put them ahead, then hitting a free throw a few seconds later to make it a three-point game.
Classen answered with a two, then Colton Osborne was fouled with 2:04 to go. He made the first free throw to tie it, but missed the second to take the lead.
Judd put Wayne back ahead with a two before Classen tied it up with one of his own.
With time winding down in the first overtime, Classen took the ball at the top of the key and pulled up for a mid-range jumper to win it, but was off the mark, forcing another four minutes to be played.
“We had a lot of chances to win this one,” Kalhoff said. “We came up short.”
For Sweetland, the first handful of games before Chrisrtmas serve as an opportunity to see what a team has. The team learned that they have some depth to work with, like Davis, as well as the ability to run a few different kinds of offenses and defenses.
“All those things just to find what our strengths are going forward,” Sweetland added. “We’ll look at a lot of film and chart our different stuff and what’s working the best.”
Kalhoff hopes that O’Neill can use this as an opportunity to realize what it's capable of this season.
“That’s a good team. We played right with them toe-to-toe,” he said. “We can do that with anybody in the state and I hope they believe that.”
Both teams return to action on Tuesday. Wayne hosts West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic while O’Neill travels to face Crofton.
Wayne 16 9 8 11 5 8 — 57
O’Neill 12 11 10 7 5 3 — 52
WAYNE (4-1): Alex Phelps, 4-5 1-2 9; Carter Junck 1-3 2-2 4; Colson Nelson, 2-10 0-0 6; Sedjro Agoumba, 2-4 1-5 5; Daniel Judd, 7-8 3-4 17; Gavin Redden, 1-5 0-0 3; Drue Davis 4-6 3-4 13; Total, 21-41 10-17 57.
O’NEILL (1-3): Kyler Dean, 0-4 0-0 0; Landon Classen, 7-18 4-7 19; Drew Morrow, 5-19 9-14 21; Ryder Pokorny, 3-11 1-3 9; Colton Osborne, 1-3 1-2 3; Total, 16-55 15-26 52.