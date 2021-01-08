WAYNE — The Wayne Blue Devils took care of business in a Mid-State Conference game here Thursday night by defeating Norfolk Catholic 55-43 to improve to 10-2 on the season.
“We played some gritty defense the entire night, “ Wayne coach Rob Sweetland said. “We are playing defense and rebounding until we start scoring the basketball better.”
The score was tied at 18 after the opening eight minutes, but the Blue Devils gathered a 28-20 advantage by the intermission.
Eli Pfeifer scored on a drive to the middle of the court to make it 22-18, but the Blue Devils finished the half on a 6-0 run to close the first 16 minutes with the 28-20 lead.
In the second half, the Knights scored the first five points to make it 28-25 after Ben Hammond drove the middle and Christian Mickelson hit a 3-pointer.
“We made some shots at times,” Norfolk Catholic coach Kevin Manzer said. “We need to get after it defensively. That’s the story of this conference and, if you can’t play defense, you aren’t going to win.”
In the third quarter, the Knights stayed with the Blue Devils and got back to within five at the end of the frame.
In fact, after Jackson Clausen hit Nolan Fennessy inside with just under two minutes left in the third, Norfolk Catholic was within three, 40-37.
“We need to find a way to get to that next level,” Manzer said. “We need to make more shots.”
Brandon Bartos made a pair of free throws to open the final eight minutes for Wayne to make it 46-39.
“We are not overly talented,” Sweetland said. “We just work hard, rebound and play pretty solid defensively.”
Wayne went up by nine later in the fourth after Bartos hit a floater in the lane to make it 50-41 with 3:12 left on the clock.
Manzer called a timeout with 2:42 on the clock and the teams traded stops on the next two possessions and the Blue Devils slowed things down.
Preston Burbach hit a pair from the charity stripe with 1:12 left to bring the Knights back to within seven at 50-43, but Wayne scored the next five points in the contest to close out the win by the 55-43 final.
“If you would have told me we would be 10-2 at this point, I would have probably not believed you,” Sweetland said. “But we just do the things we need to do to come out on top.”
Mickelson led all scorers with 23 points on the night for Norfolk Catholic. Tanner Walling led Wayne with 19.
“We have got to play better defense,” Manzer said. “We need to get that fixed right away.”
NC 10 10 17 6 — 43
W 11 17 14 13 — 55
NORFOLK CATHOLIC (7-3): Brennen Kelley 1 0-2 2; Preston Burbach 4 2-3 10; Ben Hammond 2 0-2 4; Christian Mickelson 6 8-10 23; Nolan Fennessy 2 0-0 4.
WAYNE (10-2): Alex Phelps 2 0-0 4; Andrew Jones 3 1-2 7; Brandon Bartos 4 5-8 13; Tanner Walling 7 2-2 19; Jacob Kneifl 3 0-0 7; Sedjro Agoumba 0 1-2 1; Daniel Judd 1 2-2 4.