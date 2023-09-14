In a match filled with ups and downs and lead changes, Lutheran High Northeast made a push by winning the third set and came close to forcing a fifth before falling to Wayne 22-25, 20-25, 25-17, 26-28 on Thursday at the Lutheran High gymnasium.
Lutheran High (4-16) started the first two sets strong, holding a 12-7 lead in the first set and a 7-5 lead in the second, but Wayne was able to come back in both.
Wayne (6-5) tied the first set at 15 and went on to gain a little separation at the end to win 25-22.
Wayne was able to come back a little sooner in the second set. The Blue Devils then took a 14-9 lead and held a three-point lead through most of the set until winning by five.
“It seems to be a common theme for us. We usually get off to a slow start,” Wayne coach Nichelle Daum said. “The girls do a really nice job of fighting back and doing good rallies to get back in that game.”
The third set was mostly dominated by the Eagles. The hosts held a a 22-10 lead before the Blue Devils made a little bit of a push, closing to within 22-15, but the Eagles finished if off to win 25-17.
“It’s hard when there is a little bit longer of a break (between sets) like that,” Daum said. “It was a little bit dead, and then you have an error and that leads to more errors and the girls just get in their heads. Coming back from that in the third set, I thought they did a nice job of fighting back.”
Lutheran High had a strong effort to come out strong after the break.
“Overall, the one thing that really stuck out to me is was that we were down two sets and we came back out a completely different group,” Lutheran High coach Katie Wright-Oswald said. “We played our tempo. We played our pace of volleyball (in) that third set. The girls really came out with a fire and hunger in them.
“I have a lot of nice girls on the team, so trying to get that aggression and that fierceness isn’t always easy.”
The Eagles started the fourth set strong, too. They held a 7-2 lead set early and the Blue Devils slowly closed to within 22-21.
The Eagles scored three straight point to lead 24-21, but Wayne rallied to close out the set and match.
“Wayne capitalized and we had some opportunities, and we should have finished them,” Wright-Oswald said. “Last set, we’re up 24-21. We have game point, and we missed two serves. Little things like that are going to come back to bite you in the end.”
Daum was happy to see her team be able to make the plays to close out the match in the fourth set to avoid a fifth set.
“I thought the girls did a really nice job of close games like that,” Daum said. “A lot of teams can struggle with close games and finishing the close games. It was really nice to see their effort and intensity finish that (at the) end of that game.
“We have been pushing high effort and high intensity and maintaining that throughout. Seeing that come alive at the end (was good). Also, we had the opportunity to have a sports psychologist to come talk to us this summer. A lot of what we talked about was grit over quit, and they really showed their grit here.”
Daum said the Blue Devils also haven’t had a home match yet, so they are used to playing on the road, which probably helped.
Wright-Oswald was pleased with the balance the Eagles had, as nine players recorded a kill.
“I really like that we have a group of girls who are capable of stepping up and playing,” Wright-Oswald said. “We had to put our (defensive specialist) in the front row for a little bit. That is just because of the environment and the culture that we have built here at practice.
“Everybody jumps in, everybody makes plays. It is not just a one-person show. Some teams find success in that, but we don’t really have a lot of tall players. We have to spread the love.”
Wayne next plays Tuesday at Columbus Lakeview while Lutheran High Northeast will host Howells-Dodge that evening.
Wayne 25 25 17 28
LHNE 22 20 25 26
WAYNE (kills-ace-digs) Faith Powicki 0-1-12, Haley Kramer 10-0-3, Elle Powicki 6-2-1, Mallory Redden 1-0-8, Kate Hill 10-0-4, Amelia Legler 3-0-0, Alexis Legler 3-0-0, Isabelle Francis 1-0-0, Anna Kaup 0-1-2, Gabbi Judd 1-0-0
LUTHERAN HIGH NORTHEAST (kills-aces-digs) Josie Spence 7-0-8, Emme Scott 0-1-6, Kealy Ranslem 5-1-0, Kennedy Suckstorf 4-0-0, Lexie Dinkel 6-0-0, Raegan Lewis 7-0-1, Sophia Wolff 3-1-4, Abigail Fouts 1-0-0, Faith Baumgartel 1-1-8, Leah Meyer 1-0-3, Hollie Anderson 0-0-1.