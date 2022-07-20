WAHOO — Wayne coach Robbie Gamble was nervously trying to figure out who was going to pitch for his Post 43 Juniors team on Tuesday.
Hoping that he wouldn’t have to go to his bullpen to finish off Sutton, his offense helped out with six runs in the fourth inning and four more in the fifth to claim a 15-7, five-inning win and advance to the final day of the Class B American Legion Juniors state tournament at Sam Crawford Field.
And just in time, as starter Wyatt Heikes was one pitch shy of the 105-pitch limit after five innings of work.
Devan Anderson was warming up in the bullpen after Sutton had scored three to cut Wayne’s lead to 11-7, but Wayne answered with four of its own, the final coming when Zach McManigal beat a throw home to end the game on the eight-run rule.
“Wyatt was running out of pitches and we wanted to save Kaleb (Moormeier) and a couple other guys for tomorrow, so I was getting nervous,” Gamble said after the game. “I kept saying to the kids, ‘Let’s put them away and save our pitching’ and finally we were able to do that.”
Sutton got on the board in the first, turning a two-out error into an unearned run thanks to a misplayed ground ball that scored Myles Jones with the first run of the game.
Wayne responded in the bottom of the inning with an RBI double by Aiden Liston and a sacrifice bunt by Moormeier to make it 2-1.
It responded again in the second by countering two Sutton runs with three of its own, highlighted by back-to-back doubles by Devan Anderson and Liston. Anderson’s two-bagger scored Will Leseberg and Gavin Redden, while Anderson came home on Liston’s hit.
Sutton pulled to within a run in the top of the fourth on an errant pickoff throw, but Wayne got out of the inning when Redden caught a line drive at shortstop and doubled off Eli Nething.
Wayne took over the game in the bottom of the inning, batting around and plating six off losing pitcher Thomas Bonde.
Five consecutive singles by Ryan Karsky, Anderson, Liston, Moormeier and Kaden Keller chased Bonde, and the hits continued as Jase Dean singled home a run. Wayne would have had enough for the eight-run rule had pinch-runner Calvin Ankeny scored, but he was thrown out on a close play at home.
Heikes struggled in the fifth inning and allowed three Sutton runs, and Gamble was frustrated with some of the pitches that looked to be strikes.
“I’m not going to make excuses, but that zone was way too small for Junior Legion baseball,” he said. “When you’re at this point in the tournament and the umpires are trying to squeeze the strike zone, it’s tough and it makes it twice as hard, but the kids responded.”
Wayne did that in the bottom of the inning. Anderson walked and pinch-runner Kasen York moved to third on Liston’s third double of the game. York scored on a wild pitch and Keller followed with an RBI single, scoring Liston to make it 13-7.
After McManigal walked and Dean grounded out, Heikes drew a walk to set up Redden, whose two-out single brought home Keller and McManigal with the game-ending runs.
Liston had a big day at the plate for Wayne, going 4 for 4 with three doubles and two runs scored. Redden had three hits and Karsky, Anderson, Keller and Dean each had two hits.
Heikes got the complete-game win for the 27-1 Post 43 Juniors, allowing 11 hits and five walks while striking out three.
Wayne will face Plattsmouth in a 5 p.m. matchup on Wednesday at Sam Crawford Field with the winner facing Lincoln Christian for the championship after that game.
Wayne fell to Plattsmouth 9-0 in the opening round, and Gamble is hoping his team can keep its winning ways going for one more day.
“We have to win two tomorrow somehow, and we’ll be here ready to do it,” he said.
Sutton 120 13 — 7 11 5
Wayne 230 64 — 15 17 2
WP: Heikes. LP: Bonde. 2B: (W) Anderson, Liston 3, Redden; (S) Nething.