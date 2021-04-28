The old bridge where Michael Carnes’ boyhood innocence shattered no longer exists.
But the assault that happened there in Newman Grove on that warm spring night 45 years ago still plays in his mind like a recurring nightmare.
“It’s there with you forever,” said Carnes, who now lives and works in Wayne. “Once you’ve been hit, you can’t ever un-experience it.”
For years, Carnes lived in relative silence about his own experience as a sexual assault victim. Now a survivor, Carnes is channeling the trauma left by the crime committed against him so many years ago into a passionate push for legislation that could protect other children from being victims of sexual assault.
* * *
“I ran across Erin’s Law on a Google search,” Carnes said of the bill for which he’s been advocating in Nebraska for years. “As I read it, I realized this would be an ideal thing for every student to be able to learn.”
Erin’s Law — named for sexual assault survivor and activist Erin Merryn — requires schools, as part of their curriculum, to teach youths age-appropriate techniques to recognize child sexual abuse and how to report it.
At the time Carnes stumbled upon the law, he was doing research for the book he published in 2012 — “Call Me A Survivor” — which details his own story of sexual assault, a story he did not openly share until more than 30 years after it happened.
“I had kind of written some stuff in the past that alluded to (my assault), but it never went into any detail about anything,” he said. “It was more or less a family secret.”
But the assault Carnes endured as a 9-year-old did not happen at the hands of a family member.
It was a neighbor boy — about five years older and 50 pounds heavier — who forced Carnes to stay out past the first flicker of the streetlights, the standard parent-issued curfew of the 1970s.
The boy took him to an old bridge that sat just beyond the swimming pool in Newman Grove and forced Carnes to perform sexual acts on him.
“The last thing he said to me after he was done assaulting me was, ‘If you tell anybody, I’ll kill you,’ ” Carnes said. “I was scared out of my mind at that point.”
* * *
Carnes’ mother and his sister drove around looking for him when he didn’t come home on time that night. At one point, they were a mere 30 feet away from where the assault was occurring, but he and his attacker were hidden from view.
Carnes said when he finally arrived home on his bicycle “screaming like a bat out of hell,” his mother knew something was terribly wrong.
The police called his father, who was working the night shift at Lindsay Manufacturing, and asked him to come home because his son “was hurt.”
“He had no idea what happened until he got home,” Carnes said of his dad. “Then he was just beside himself. He wanted to find the kid and take care of business right then and there.”
Cooler heads prevailed when Carnes’ grandfather reminded his dad he would do his family no good in prison, he said. But the attacker was arrested, later convicted and sentenced to probation.
“In 1976, there was a much different view of this. ... In general, if someone got busted, it was some kind of probation and ‘don’t do this again.’ That’s exactly what he got,” Carnes said. “We never felt like we got justice that day.”
* * *
At school the following week, Carnes said he was accosted by classmates and siblings of the attacker, an experience he said was horrible.
Moving from Newman Grove to Papillion with his family a couple of years after the attack brought a measure of relief, but the nightmares and trauma followed him well into adulthood.
Shortly after moving to Norfolk and taking a job at the newspaper, Carnes experienced a visceral reaction when he happened upon his attacker’s name in the public record.
“I had an immediate flashback,” Carnes said. “I basically cleared out of (the office). I had to do something.”
Carnes made a beeline for the Madison County Courthouse, where he learned the boy who had assaulted him had grown into a monster who had committed a similar crime on a vulnerable adult.
“I was just sick,” he said. “Here he is — he’s still doing this (stuff) 20 years later.”
Carnes said he spoke with County Attorney Joe Smith, who remembered Carnes’ case from years earlier and suggested he write a letter about his childhood experience to the judge.
“That was the first time I ever really wrote anything about my experience or said anything about my experience outside of family and friends,” he said.
The judge, Carnes said, wound up giving the perpetrator the maximum sentence, and his name is on the sex offender registry for life.
“I was able to finally get a certain sense of justice out of my experience, even though I had to go through (his other victim) to get it,” Carnes said.
* * *
But a sense of justice for Carnes still wasn’t enough for him to put the trauma behind him, especially after the news of the child sex abuse scandal at Penn State University broke in 2011.
“That kind of reopened some wounds and dragged it out from the deeper recesses of my mind,” Carnes said. “I’d spent about six months beating myself up, thinking, ‘I’ve got to do something.’ ”
Then, during a trip to Colorado, Carnes woke up to the sound of an inner voice telling him to “write the book.” He jumped out of bed and wrote the first three chapters that night.
Carnes stumbled upon Erin’s Law while doing research for that book. At the time, only about 10 states had signed onto it.
Finding inspiration in Merryn’s ambition and courage, he reached out to her and started talking about how to bring the legislation to Nebraska.
“What it does is provides an opportunity to teach age-appropriate instruction on what sexual abuse is — body parts ... what to do if you’re attacked, who to talk to, and it has been very successful in just about every state it has been in,” Carnes said.
Because of Erin’s Law, Carnes said, “There’s been story after story of kids bringing people out of the closet, saying, ‘This guy abused me,’ or ‘This person abused me.’ ”
Carnes brought Erin’s Law before then-Sen. Dave Bloomfield, but Bloomfield’s version of the law died in committee in 2014.
* * *
Over the years, the number of states that have signed onto Erin’s Law increased to 37. Seeing the value in the curriculum, Carnes maintained hope that Nebraska would eventually follow suit. He persisted in his efforts to get Erin’s Law before the state Legislature.
State Sen. Joni Albrecht of Thurston was moved by Carnes’ story, as well as other stories of childhood sexual abuse she has heard from close friends.
Understanding its importance, Albrecht made Erin’s Law — Legislative Bill 281 — her priority bill for this legislative session.
“Hearing some of the stories of people who came forward on this — it was heart-wrenching,” Albrecht said.
“There’s a doctor from Omaha Children’s Hospital — Dr. Suzanne Haney — who in her written testimony (said) that in 2019, there were 263 children that were found to be victims of sexual abuse in Nebraska,” Albrecht said. “We know that this is just the tip of the iceberg as most cases of sexual abuse are not reported at the time of the abuse and — in many cases — are never reported.”
Albrecht said she had 35 legislators vote for LB281 on the first round. She’s cautiously optimistic the bill will make it all the way to Gov. Pete Ricketts’ desk this time.
The bill does face a couple of hurdles. One is addressing whether the curriculum mandate is a government overreach if it is required of private and parochial schools, as well as public schools.
Many private schools — including the Catholic Conference and Lutheran Church Missouri Synod — already have curriculum in place that teaches children how to identify and report inappropriate contact, she said.
“If they have a program that’s working for them now, I don’t think they have to re-create something new,” she said. “They just need to prove that they have something and it’s working.”
The other hurdle for the measure is the language that addresses the hours of instruction, she said.
Albrecht said she doesn’t believe either hurdle appears too high to prevent the measure from passing.
“I know I can get it over the finish line,” Albrecht said.
* * *
Carnes plans to celebrate when Erin’s Law does make it to the governor’s desk. He thinks about the number of young people who will be protected from predators by simply teaching them about what inappropriate touching and behavior is and how to report it.
In the meantime, Carnes encourages those who have experienced sexual abuse or assault to talk to someone they trust.
“Don’t let it fester. Get help. Talk to somebody,” he said. “There are people out there who are like me who have been through the experience. They know what it’s like, and they can listen.”
* * *
