WAYNE – Getting a district championship and a hug turned Tuesday into a memorable day for Wayne girls golf coach Josh Johnson.
The Blue Devils prevailed in a four-team race to claim the C-3 district title at Wayne Country Club.
Only seven strokes separated those teams with Wayne coming out on top with a 397. O’Neill (400) and Laurel-Concord-Coleridge (403) also claimed berths to next week’s Class C state tournament in Columbus while Pierce fell one stroke short with a 404.
“I knew the last three weeks that this was going to be a four-horse race,” Johnson said. “It was going to be between us, Laurel, Pierce and O’Neill. Whoever was going to play well for the day down the stretch was going to be going to state. Luckily that was us.”
Wayne is a young team with one senior, three sophomores and a freshman in the varsity lineup yet still earned the program’s first state appearance since 2014.
Johnson said the younger players came through early on during their rounds.
Then Riley Haschke – the lone senior -- turned her day around during a key point towards the end of the tournament.
“She had three or four big pars down the stretch of the last four or five holes that gave us any chance to hold that lead,” he said. “If she goes even bogeys, we might not be talking about this (championship).”
Haschke was one of two medalists for Wayne by placing seventh with a 96.
The team’s top score came from sophomore Joslyn Johnson, who was third with a 93. She reluctantly accepted a hug along with her medal from her coach/father.
“My daughter is not a big hugger, so I’ve been trying all year in life to get a hug,” Josh Johnson said. “This was my moment and she wasn’t getting away from it.
“As a coach, I’m extremely proud of her. And, of course, as a dad I’m incredibly proud too. She played really well today.”
But that goes for all of his players.
“Since I’ve been coaching girls golf, I feel like all these girls are my daughters,” he said. “I just sit there and my stomach aches all the time when they are hitting a shot. I desperately want them to do well. I’m so happy for all of them.”
O’Neill used balance at the top of its lineup to return to state for the second consecutive year. The Eagles claimed the fourth through sixth individual medals thanks to Cece Mlnarik (94), Claire Popkes (95) and Kaylin Gaughenbaugh (95).
Laurel-Concord-Coleridge earned its third straight state berth by the slimmest of margins with individual medalist Sarah Karnes leading the way with an 86 to beat out Battle Creek’s Molly Heimes by three strokes.
“The front (nine) I was pretty happy with,” Karnes said. “That 39 was only the second time I broke 40 this year. The back I could have used a little more help on, shooting a 47. But the front really saved me.
“My drives were a little off on the back. But I pulled through and just kept going. I figured it is my last time playing this course, so I should end it well.”
Karnes said the right attitude helped her have the strong front nine.
“I was just excited to be here again,” she said. “I’m a senior, it’s my last districts and I just wanted to finish it well and go to state again because I’ve gone the last two years.
“I wanted to do well on the front because sometimes I struggle more on the front than I do the back, so I was happy with doing well on the front.”
Not only did Karnes do well, but she claimed a couple of personal firsts in her final opportunity.
“I never won the Wayne meet and I never won districts,” she said. “Last year, I was runner-up. So, I was very excited to pull through and get first here.”
Maddy Graham shot 100 to finish 10th for the Bears.
LCC coach Christina Patefield said every stroke counted, and her team made sure it didn’t make any costly mistakes.
“They concentrated throughout the whole day,” she said. “One bad shot didn’t turn into several bad shots. That’s really important in golf.
“Sarah went in the water on hole 12 and she didn’t let it make the whole day bad. She overcame it and continued to play her game. I feel that’s what they all did all day – they played their game.”
Like Johnson, Patefield was expecting this close of a battle in the team race.
“We knew coming into today how close it was going to be,” she said. “We’re glad it turned out that we’re one of the teams going to state.”
Also qualifying for state as individuals were Hartington Cedar Catholic’s Macie Schommer (eighth, 98) and Pierce teammates Alena Peters (ninth, 98) and Rylee Altwine (10th, 100).
C-3 DISTRICT
Team scoring (top three advance to state): Wayne 397, O’Neill 400, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 403, Pierce 404, Battle Creek 431, West Holt 444, Hartington Cedar Catholic 448, Thurston County 499, Norfolk Catholic 509, Crofton 539, Stanton 551.
Individual state qualifiers: 1, Sarah Karnes, LCC, 86; 2, Molly Heimes, BC, 89; 3, Joslyn Johnson, WAY, 93; 4, Cece Mlnarik, O’N, 94; 5, Claire Popkes, O’N, 95; 6, Kaylin Gaughenbaugh, O’N, 95; 7, Riley Haschke, WAY, 96; 8, Maci Schommer, HCC, 98; 9, Alena Peters, PIE, 98; 10, Maddy Graham, LCC, 100; 10 (tie), Rylee Altwine, PIE, 100.