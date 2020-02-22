OMAHA — Mike Leatherdale pinned his name into Wayne wrestling lore. Literally.
He capped what could only be described as a dominant run through the Class B 285-pound bracket when he put Arlington senior Remington Gay to the mat in 3 minutes, 8 seconds for the Blue Devils' first gold medal in 16 years. Until Saturday, the most recent individual champion was Matt Nelson, who won three-straight championships from 2002 through 2004.
“A couple of teammates and I were talking, and we realized the last person who medaled was a month before I was born,” the junior said.
“That is awesome,” Wayne coach Dave Wragge said. “That kid deserves everything he got this weekend with the hard work and sticking to it all season.”
It was a rematch from the Class B-3 district championship, when Gay earned a 10-4 decision to end Leatherdale's unbeaten start to the season. Outside of that match, Leatherdale had pinned his previous five postseason opponents.
Make that six of seven falls to cap a 26-1 season.
“Dominant. He's a dominant man,” Wragge said. “He gets the job done. He's a beast.”
Gay started the scoring when he was able to grab Leatherdale's right leg for a takedown midway through the first period. But that was the only time Gay had the momentum.
Leatherdale went to work in the final 40 seconds. He spun Gay down for a takedown, and then nearly got the pin before time ran out in the period, settling for a 2-point near-fall and a 5-2 lead.
“I think one of those was his mentality and then going in with some confidence and knowing that we could get the job done,” Wragge said. “And then just our strategy — the whole thing of just using his size advantage to the best of his ability and then sticking to his strength, which is throwing. That's his bread and butter, so we went to that offense.”
Leatherdale threw Gay for a takedown midway through the second period, and then finished off the fall.
“When you get a nice lead like that — you know, we gave up an early takedown, got the escape, and when he hooks those underhooks in, you've got to watch out,” Wragge said.
It was the first time since 2004 that Wayne had two medalists at the same tournament. At 126 pounds, junior Reece Jaqua polished off a fifth-place finish with a 6-3 decision over Tyler Nagel of Gering.
“Stepping stones. Every year, we want to do something a little bit better,” Wragge said. “The guys are doing it. The guys are responding well and doing a great job.”
Leatherdale did not medal at state his freshman year and missed his sophomore season due to an injury. But he came back strong and was a key player as Wayne reached the Class C1 football semifinals, and then missed the first few meets of the wrestling season as he cut weight to reach 285 pounds.
“I had my teammates encouraging me. I had my coaches encouraging me,” Leatherdale said. “(Assistant) coach (Terry) Beair, especially, was just telling me to just keep doing what I'm doing, do what I've been doing all year, and I'd be golden.”
Literally, as Leatherdale looked at his gold medal.
FOR AS tough as most of the state tournament was for Pierce, there was some satisfaction in how it finished.
Senior 170-pounder Brett Tinker scored a takedown just before time ran out to end his career with a fifth-place medal after defeating Brody Nelson of Beatrice with a 5-3 decision.
“He's a two-time medalist and he's done a great job for us,” Pierce coach Tyler Legate said. “I will forever be indebted to him. He's a great kid, works hard, and a good program guy, so I'm going to miss him.”
It was the bright spot in what turned out to be a tough tournament for the Bluejays. Pierce dropped its first five matches Thursday and medaled three out of 10 qualifiers.
“I guess, you know, for as many losses as it feels like we've had this tournament, ending on a win is a good way to go out,” Legate said.
Coupled with sophomores Brock Bolling and Ashton Schweitzer earning sixth place, Pierce exited the Class B bracket with three medalists.
The 113-pound Bolling dropped his first match Thursday before winning three-straight consolation bouts Friday to reach Saturday's action, when he fell twice to settle for sixth. Schweitzer tumbled in three-straight after starting the tournament with back-to-back Thursday decisions to reach the semifinals.
“I felt like yesterday morning (Friday) and that night, we fought hard,” Legate said. “And this morning, we continued to fight. I'm proud of it. A fifth, a sixth, and a sixth stings a little bit, but you know, hopefully it drives us through the offseason.”