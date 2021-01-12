LAUREL — The Wayne Blue Devils only trailed during the first minute of the game and despite a strong effort by the Laurel-Concord-Coleridge Bears in the second half, the Blue Devils hung on to win 52-42.
The Bears were only trailing by 3 points with 20 seconds to go in the fourth quarter, and it looked like they might retake the lead. However, the Blue Devils found a way to keep them at bay.
Coach Rob Sweetland of Wayne said, “They were stepping up their pressure, and we weren’t converting on some free throws and around the basket we missed some. They kept taking it at us, and I thought we wore down a little there... You knew they were going to make a run. I was proud of our kids for not getting to the point of playing out of control and trying to answer everything right away. I thought we had a really good possession when we needed it where we worked the ball around, got an inside out for Tanner, and he hit the three. That was a really good possession for us that helped stop the momentum and flipped it back our way.”
The Blue Devils did indeed have a good game on the defensive end as they held the Bears to 6 points in the first quarter and only 13 points at halftime. Sweetland was happy with his defense overall as he knew how hard it would be to contain the Bears’ offense.
“We knew with #23 (Evan Haisch), we wanted to get the ball out of his hands and not let him walk into shots. We wanted to get over the screen, so he wasn’t coming off of screens and shooting and providing help on some of those screens and rolls. I knew (Cael) Hartung would be a handful. He’s a strong kid. He can put the ball on the floor. He can play with his back to the basket, and he’s a strong rebounder, so we tried to limit him the best we can and do a good job on those other guys.”
Wayne lost last year in the first round of the state basketball tournament. Sweetland said that while this team learned from last year’s team, they’re winning in different ways.
“This is a completely different team except the fact that I think this year’s team learned a lot from last year as far as how important it is to play defense. If you learn how to play good defense, you can steal some wins. For them to come out and do it is a different story, and they’ve done it pretty successfully. Offensively, it’s just a real balance this year. We’re not looking for one or two guys to do all the scoring and that’s what you need to have.”
The Blue Devils were led by Tanner Walling’s 15 points.
On the other side, Coach Todd Erwin of LCC said his team is getting there, but just had a few too many miscues Tuesday night.
“With (Tanner) Walling and (Brandon) Bartos, we know they’re great shooters. You can not leave them open. We just got done telling them that we had three or four defensive lapses, and they got some open looks and open threes.
The Blue Devils went on a 12-0 run in the middle of the second quarter that broke the game open. The Bears went on a 10-0 in the middle of the third quarter that gave them a chance, but they came up just short. The Blue Devils focused hard on Cael Hartung in the second half because of his first half performance and Erwin said that his senior leader has to find a way to continue to score.
“Right now, he’s the rock. He can shoot the three. He can drive, He’s got a good hook, left and right. Wayne’s bigs can contest the shot, and there was no easy shot he had, but there’s a few more that should have gone in.”
Laurel-Concord-Coleridge is the defending Class D1 state champions. Erwin said that they’ve lost some great players over the past few years, and as a result, this year's group is still continuing to build its on court chemistry.
“The last couple of years, we’ve lost some athletes that can score the ball well and have been around the game a long time. These kids right now are trying to find themselves. There’s some kids here that are great athletes. We’re 10 or 12 kids deep that can run our system no problem, but they’re all trying to figure out what their role is and who does what. Every game we gain on it, and then you run into a team like Wayne that’s tough and having a great year and playing well. A few little hiccups on the court cost you 8 or 10 points, and that’s where we’re at.”
The Bears were led by Cael Hartung and his 18 points.
Wayne 52, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 42
Wayne 12 16 6 18 - 52
Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 6 7 16 13 - 42
Wayne (12-2): Alex Phelps 10, Brandon Bartos 10, Tanner Walling 15, Colton Vovos 5, Sedjro Agoumba 4, Nolan Hunke 2, Daniel Judd 6.
Laurel-Concord-Coleridge (9-4): Wilton Roberts 3, Evan Schmitt 6, Cael Hartung 18, Jake Rath 6, Lucas Rasmussen 3, Evan Haisch 3, Degan Puppe 3.