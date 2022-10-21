KEARNEY – The hugs Wayne girls coach Courtney Maas and senior Laura Hausmann shared following the Class C state cross country meet were a decade in the making.
And those embraces – along with tears of joy – were in celebration of something that hasn’t happened since 1996.
Hausmann and sophomore twins Jala and Kyla Krusemark finished within eight places and 34 seconds of each other to help the Blue Devils win a state championship with 74 points, two fewer than Auburn.
“I cannot believe how far we’ve come as a team,” said Hausmann, who finished 15th in 20:47.85. “I can’t believe how far we’ve come since I was a freshman. I’m so proud of the team and every single person who was on the team or off the team, our supporters. I thank them so very much because without them we wouldn’t be able to do it.”
Hausmann said becoming a true team was the reason Wayne was victorious in what appeared to be an open team race.
“I think how much we trust each other and how close we are as a team are why we are state champions,” she said. “We let go of any differences and we appreciate each other and we are a team. The support we receive is astronomical.”
The victory left Maas emotional.
“I think we’re all shocked and it’s bittersweet,” she said. “Gosh, dang it, it’s amazing. I’m kind of speechless.
“I knew these girls were capable of this, but I don’t think they believed it all along. They knew they were successful and having a great season, but I don’t think they expected to do this. I knew it. I knew they could.”
Maas tried to instill her confidence into her runners as they headed to the starting line.
“The last thing I think I said to them before they ran was ‘Just believe – believe in yourselves and believe in your teammates. You guys have worked so hard. Think of what you’ve done this summer and this season and how hard every single one of you have worked. You just have to believe in yourselves,’” she said. “They did it. They ran great races.”
Maas said it was a great way for Hausmann to end her career.
“I think that’s what makes this bittersweet,” she said. “Laura said that she’s sad to be done but this is the best way to end it. She said I’ve been her mentor since second grade. She started coming to me in second grade, and we’ve built quite the relationship.
“We’re neighbors, and she’s just been a really great leader for this team. I’m so happy to see her have this success in her last race.”
Jala Krusemark led the pack of Wayne runners by finishing in 14th in 20:42.42. Kyla Krusemark was 21st in 21:16.22 while the Blue Devils’ fourth finisher, freshman Lilyan Hurner, was just as valuable in a tight team race by coming in 52nd in 22:48.83.
While Wayne celebrated its first team title in 26 years, it hoped that this level of success can be maintained in the near future.
“We have a young team,” Maas said. “(Hausmann) is our only senior and she’s been a great leader. We have an eighth grader coming up who can’t wait to be a part of this, so we’re excited for the future of our program.”