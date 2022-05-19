WAYNE - It took an extra day and two extra playoff holes, but Wayne High School outlasted it all to claim the final team slot in the B-2 District Golf Tournament here at Wayne Country Club Wednesday afternoon.
It took a Bo Armstrong eight-foot birdie putt on the second hole of a team playoff between the Blue Devils and Bennington before the final spot in next week's Class B State Golf Championships in Scottsbluff.
"I really wasn't nervous on the putt," Armstrong said. "I was below the hole right where I wanted to be - I felt pretty confident I could make it."
Make it he did as he put the ball right in the center of the cup to seal the third-place team score and send his entire team to state.
It was the third shot from about 80 yards out that made Armstrong a little worried.
"I knew exactly what I needed to do with the shot, I had hit that shot many times before," he said. "I just wanted to hit it crisp and get it close - once I hit it, it felt really good."
The top two spots in the district, particularly the district champion, had been decided.
Elkhorn Mount Michael Benedictine ran away with the meet posting a 307 as a team, 38 strokes better than runner-up Columbus Lakeview and 45 shots in front of Wayne.
In fact, the Knights had the top two individuals and four of the top six individuals in the tournament.
The Badgers and Blue Devils were deadlocked after the initial 18 holes and the teams were still tied after the first playoff hole.
Armstrong and Tanner Walling were in the second playoff group and the foursome ahead of them tied on the second extra hole, before Armstrong lined up his winning putt.
"It will be great to all go out there together," Walling said. "One last meet as a team for me."
Walling will be making his third trip to state as an individual and probably would have made it four straight had the 2020 season been played.
The Blue Devils had actually qualified most of the team at the end of 18 holes as Walling (77), Drew Sharpe (82) and Armstrong (83) had already grabbed a spot in the van by making the top 10 individuals of the meet.
"It's still important to get the whole team to state," Wayne coach Andi Diediker said. "And what an exciting way to get there."
Diediker was especially happy about the way his team battled down the stretch.
"It was back and forth the entire back nine between us and Bennington," Diediker said. "We just kept battling to find strokes - I'm very excited for these guys."
The only other area golfer to find his way to Scottsbluff was Pierce junior Abram Scholting who carded an 82 which put him in seventh place.
Scholting qualified with his team last season and looks forward to the chance to compete at state again.
"This is very sweet," Scholting said. "I feel like the experience will help me stay focused - golf is golf, no matter where you are playing, you just have to hit the shots."
All roads lead to Scottsbluff for the 2022 Nebraska Class B State Golf Championships next week at the Scotts Bluff Country Club.
Tee off is set for Tuesday, May 24 and Wednesday, May 25 for the 36-hole tournament.
"If you're not excited after a day like today, you better check to see if you're alive," Diediker said. "Next week will be great."
Team Scores:
1. Elkhorn Mount Michael Benedictine 307; 2. Columbus Lakeview 345; 3. Wayne 352; 4. Bennington 352; 5. Pierce 356; 6. Boone Central 379; 7. South Sioux City 380; 8. Blair 383; 9. West Point-Beemer 389; 10. O'Neill 390; 11. Fort Calhoun 400; 12. Schuyler 449.
Individual Qualifiers:
1. Jacob Goertz (MMB) 72; 2. Trevor Gutchewski (MMB) 73; 3. Tanner Walling (WAY) 77; 4. Hunter Meyer (BEN) 80; 5. Wyatt Torczon (MMB) 81; 6. Sawyer Thompson (MMB) 81; 7. Abram Scholting (PIE) 82; 8. Eaton Chaffee (BLA) 82; 9. Drew Sharpe (WAY) 82; 10. Bo Armstrong (WAY) 83; T10. Hayden Johnston (CL) 83.
Team Qualifiers:
1. Elkhorn Mount Michael Benedictine: 307; Jacob Goertz 72, Trevor Gutchewski 73, Sawyer Thompson 81, Wyatt Torczon 81, Hnuter Miller 97.
2. Columbus Lakeview: 345; Hayden Johnston 83, Kolby Blaser 87, Kurt Schneider 87, Maxwell Fremarek 88, Daniel Carnes 97.
Wayne: 352; Tanner Walling 77, Drew Sharpe 82, Bo Armstrong 83, Kyran Bartos 110, Camron Weaselhead 116.