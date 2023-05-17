OMAHA — Baseball legend Yogi Berra said it best: it ain’t over ’til it’s over.
The Wayne baseball team proved the classic line to be true Tuesday night, erasing a five-run deficit in its final chance and surviving to reach the bracket finals in the Class C state tournament.
Wayne was one inning away from its second straight loss to Central City/Fullerton/Centura in the double-elimination tournament but struck a Kernel pitching staff that was running on empty at just the right time, scoring six in the top of the seventh and come away with an exciting 8-7 win.
“That’s exactly right,” Wayne coach Adam Hoffman said when reminded of the old Yogi-ism. “I’m just proud of the guys for staying the course, and we just found a way.”
Wayne sent 12 batters to the plate in its final at bat Tuesday, and a Kernel pitching staff that was running on empty simply couldn’t stop the comeback.
“I told the kids before the inning that we just have to go pitch-to-pitch and base-to-base and keep working and give yourself a chance,” Hoffman said. “We had great at bats and didn’t chase anything and made them make pitches, and when we got that suicide (squeeze) down, that was all she wrote.”
The comeback started when Alex Rodriguez walked and was put out on a fielder’s choice on Devin Anderson’s grounder to third for the first out of the inning.
Wayne went through seven batters before the second out was recorded.
Gavin Redden singled to right and Brooks Kneifl was intentionally walked to load the bases. Aiden Liston reached on an error, scoring Anderson, and Redden followed on a wild pitch to make it 7-4.
A walk to Wyatt Heikes loaded the bases again and Kaleb Moormeier followed with an RBI single, scoring Kneifl. A bases-loaded walk to Jase Dean plated Liston and got Wayne within one at 7-6.
Sophomore left fielder Kaden Keller followed with a suicide squeeze and Heikes raced home with the tying run. Keller beat the throw to first and the ball got away, allowing Moormeier to fly home and slide head-first with the go-ahead run to cap the amazing comeback.
For a while, it looked like Wayne wouldn’t have an opportunity to post its second straight comeback win in the tournament.
The Kernels used a wild pitch and an error to highlight a three-run first inning that put Wayne behind right away.
Wayne notched single runs in the fourth and fifth innings to cut the deficit to 3-2. Heikes singled home Kneifl in the fourth and Anderson scored Will Leseberg in the fifth to make it a one-run game.
Central City responded with a pair of runs in the bottom of the fifth and appeared to be in the driver’s seat with two more in the sixth, but Wayne made its improbable comeback to improve to 16-8 and put it in the bracket final against Omaha Roncalli on Wednesday.
Wayne will need to beat Roncalli twice to advance to Friday’s 1 p.m. final against either Malcolm or Platteview, and Hoffman said his team is looking forward to the opportunity after the emotional win over the Kernels.
“Whatever is left in the tank, that’s what we’ll bring,” he said. “It’s grit and grind and we’ll have to come back tomorrow and get ready to go to work.”