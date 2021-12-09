Wayne edges Norfolk Catholic in wrestling dual

The Wayne wrestling team returned four state qualifiers from last year's squad while Norfolk Catholic had three. So, naturally, the dual between the Mid-State Conference rivals came down to a pair of freshmen.
"We're still not 100% coming off of football and some other things," Norfolk Catholic coach Henry Aschoff said. "One guy had surgery and we have a couple of guys who aren't quite ready, so we gave up some forfeits, but the guys who wrestled competed."
That includes freshman 126-pounder Yair Santiago.
After the first 13 of 14 weight classes on Thursday at the Norfolk Catholic Activities Center, Wayne led the Knights 42-36 as Santiago and another freshman, Hunter Foote, stepped on the mat for their match at 126 pounds.
Santiago is listed as a 113-pounder but moved up in weight to fill the spot left open by returning state qualifier Dominic Liess, who missed the dual because of injury.
Foote needed to either win or avoid being pinned to secure the victory for the Blue Devils, but Santiago was the aggressor early. The Knight got in on a pair of double legs in the first period but was unable to turn them into points.
After a scoreless first two minutes, Foote chose the down position to start the second period and wasted little time in getting an escape to go up 1-0.
Santiago then shot for another double leg and this time he was able to secure a takedown to take a 2-1 advantage. The lead was short-lived, however, as Foote scored with a reversal for a 3-2 lead.
Then, with 27 seconds left in the period, Santiago recorded an escape to tie it at 3.
The match then took an odd turn. With 12 seconds on the clock, Santiago removed his mouthpiece and indicated to the official that he was about to be sick.
Quick-thinking referee Eric Brandl stopped the clock and directed Santiago to a trash can next to the scorer's table.
After a short delay, the match resumed and was still tied at 3 after two periods.
Santiago had the choice to start the third period and chose the neutral position.
The two combatants took turns shooting for takedowns, but neither was able to break through until, with nine seconds on the clock, Santiago got in on a single leg before scoring with a takedown to take the lead.
Foote recorded an escape just before time ran out as Santiago hung on for a 5-4 victory.
Since the result was a decision, Norfolk Catholic was awarded three team points, so Wayne was able to hang on for the 42-39 victory.
"We're a young team, but we're an experienced young team," Wayne coach Dave Wragge said. "We're excited to get everybody shuffled around in weights and really turn it on here after Christmas."
The dual started at 126 pounds and the Blue Devils took an early 12-0 lead as the referee raised the arms of Zach McManigal at 126 and Zander Liston at 132 due to forfeits.
Wayne returning state medalist Ashton Munsell then pinned Norfolk Catholic freshman 138-pounder Mason Dusek late in the first period for an 18-0 lead.
Knight junior Kanyon Talton got his team on the board at 138 with a victory over Blue Devil freshman Eli Barner.
Talton scored with a near fall to take an early 6-1 lead, then executed a near-side cradle to record the pin with 35 seconds left in the first period.
Norfolk Catholic returning state qualifier Allan Olander followed with another first-period pin over Wayne's Francisco Jinez at 152.
Knight junior Ashten Cunningham tied the dual at 18 by taking a forfeit at 160 before Wayne junior Aiden Liston pinned Norfolk Catholic freshman Brenden Flood at 170.
"Brenden's filling in for some guys, and he's doing a great job stepping up to the plate," Aschoff said.
Dakota Spann put the Blue Devils up 12 again by accepting a forfeit at 182 before his teammate, Martin Carillo, earned a third-period pin over Norfolk Catholic freshman Shaun Clinch at 195.
"Shaun wrestled really strong into that third period," Aschoff said. "He made one freshman mistake, and the junior caught him on his back."
It was then the Knights' turn to win a pair of weight classes by forfeit: Gavin Yosten at 220 and Ben Sousek at 285. That pulled the Knights within six again at 36-30. "(Returning state medalist) Isaac (Wilcox) has been sick all week, so I let one of the other guys get a forfeit there for him," Aschoff said.
Two more forfeit wins, Wayne's Wil Leseburg at 106 and Norfolk Catholic's Carter Fisher at 113, made the score 42-36 heading into the final match.
"Allan was the only one of our returning state qualifiers that was able to wrestle tonight, and we still hung right in there with those guys and we just lost by three," Aschoff said. "It was a very exciting dual."
THE NIGHT began with a girls dual that the Knights won 24-6. The Blue Devils took the only contested match as Jaycee Bruns pinned Ivy Vu midway through the first period at 126. But Vu gave her a scare early.
"Ivy went out there and got a takedown," Aschoff said. "But those girls get better every day, and they're excited to be out here. ... I'm glad they're part of this first inaugural team, and I'm excited to see what they can do."
Four Norfolk Catholic girls had their arms raised via the forfeit route — Jordan Aschoff, Grace Koch, Haylee Seres and Quinlyn Kennel.
The Norfolk Catholic boys compete in the Stanton Invitational on Saturday while the girls will wrestle at the West Point-Beemer invite.
GIRLS
NORFOLK CATHOLIC 24, WAYNE 6
126: Jaycee Bruns, W pinned Ivy Vu, :50; 132: Both open; 138: Jordan Aschoff, NC won by forfeit; 145: Grace Koch, NC, won by forfeit; 152: Haylee Serres, NC, won by forfeit; 160, 185: Both open; 235: Quinlyn Kennel, NC, won by forfeit; 100, 107, 114, 120: Both open.
BOYS
WAYNE 42, NORFOLK CATHOLIC 39
126: Zach McManigal, W, won by forfeit; 132: Zander Liston, W, won by forfeit; 138: Ashton Munsell, W, pinned Mason Dusek, 1:22; 145: Kanyon Talton, NC pinned Eli Barner, 1:25; 152: Allan Olander, NC, pinned Francisco Jinez, 2:24; 160: Ashten Cunningham, NC, won by forfeit; 170: Aiden Liston, W pinned Brenden Flood, :43.
182: Dakota Spann, W, won by forfeit; 195: Martin Carillo, W, pinned Shaun Clinch, 4:26; 220: Gavin Yosten, NC, won by forfeit; 285: Ben Sousek, NC, won by forfeit; 106: Wil Leseburg, W, won by forfeit; 113: Carter Fisher, W, won by forfeit; 120: Yair Santiago, NC def. Hunter Foote, 5-4.