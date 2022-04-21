Wayne drops two to No. 2 Winona State

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... ...HIGH WIND WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING... * WHAT...For the Wind Advisory, south winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. For the High Wind Watch, south winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible. * WHERE...Knox, Cedar, Antelope, Pierce, Wayne, Boone, Madison, Stanton, Platte and Colfax Counties. * WHEN...For the Wind Advisory, from 1 PM this afternoon to 7 PM CDT this evening. For the High Wind Watch, from this evening through Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...areas of blowing dust will be possible. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. &&