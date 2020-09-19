Wayne drops first game of the season

Depending on which publication’s prognostication is adhered to, Memorial Stadium in Wayne was the site of a contest between a couple of Class C1 2020 powerhouses.
Ashland-Greenwood and Wayne butted heads on the campus of Wayne State College and regardless of publication prognostications, it was a whale of a game.
The Ashland-Greenwood Blue Jays turned back the Wayne Blue Devils 28-20, but it took an overtime session to decide the outcome.
Wayne jumped out to a 12-0 lead, but the Blue Jays kept the heat on all night behind their backup quarterback, a relentless defense and some nifty running by Matthew Schuster.
“This sounds cliché,” Ashland-Greenwood coach Ryan Thompson said. “But this was a complete team victory. I don’t care if some of our guys didn’t play tonight — they all contributed to this win.”
Wayne went up 20-14 with just over seven minutes left in the contest on a 9-yard blast by Reid Korth, his second touchdown of the night. Korth made it a six-point advantage for the Blue Devils after Wayne trailed 14-12 heading into the last frame.
“We did a lot of great things tonight,” Wayne coach Russ Plager said. “We just got beat by a great team in a great game.”
After Korth’s touchdown gave the lead back to the Blue Devils, the Blue Jays’ Caleb Juedes returned the ensuing kickoff to the Ashland-Greenwood 42-yard line.
A Schuster 17-yard run set the Blue Jays up with a first and 10 at the Wayne 27.
After Wayne’s Daniel Judd smothered a swing pass to Carter Washburn of Ashland-Greenwood for no gain, Nick Carroll threw an incomplete pass.
Not to worry for the Blue Jays, Schuster took a third-and-10 play to the house to get his team even with the Blue Devils at 20-20.
What seemed to be an afterthought, the extra point, was blocked by Wayne’s standout lineman, Mike Leatherdale.
Although the regular-session scoring was over, the action continued.
After the Ashland-Greenwood score, Alex Phelps returned the kickoff 39 yards to the Wayne 42 with 3 minutes, 45 seconds left.
The Blue Devils gained nine yards in the ensuing drive, but after a Wayne timeout, Plager decided to punt the ball back to Ashland-Greenwood.
Lane Zimmerman grabbed the punt at the Blue Jay 8 and rumbled 92 yards for an apparent touchdown. But clipping was called as he raced down the sideline, negating the touchdown. Wayne’s Layne Evans later intercepted a deep pass with 25 seconds left to end regulation.
The overtime was somewhat anticlimactic after a penalty against Wayne on the first down of Ashland-Greenwoods first possession set the Blue Jays up with first-and-5.
Two plays later Schuster was in the end zone, putting more pressure on the Blue Devils by running in a two-point conversion.
Wayne lost 5 yards on its first play of the extra session before Ashland-Greenwood sealed the game with an interception in the end zone on second down.
“All of our goals are still before us,” Plager said. “We need to learn from this and move on. Our leadership needs to take over.”
Wayne (3-1) 0 12 8 0 0 20
Ashland-Greenwood (4-0) 0 7 7 6 8 28
Scoring summary
Second Quarter
W: Victor Kniesche 1 run (kick failed), 10:29.
W: Reid Korth 48 run (kick failed), 5:33.
AG: Lane Zimmerman 8 pass from Nick Carroll (Cody Grauerholz kick), :33.
Third Quarter
AG: Matthew Schuster 31 run (Grauerholz kick), 3:03.
Fourth Quarter
W: Korth 9 run (Korth run), 7:04.
AG: Schuster 27 run (kick blocked), 3:58.
OVERTIME
AG: Schuster 4 run (Schuster run)